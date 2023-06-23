Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India, US ties hold potential for impactful global cooperation: PM Modi

    The Indian Prime Minister received standing ovation and applause as he said, "There are millions here, who have roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this chamber. There is one behind me, who has made history. I am told that the Samosa Caucus is now the flavour of the House."

    PM Modi's US Visit: India US ties hold potential for impactful global cooperation: PM Modi AJR
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 23) expressed gratitude to US Representative Jimmy Panetta for welcoming him to the House of Representatives, saying India-US ties hold potential for impactful global cooperation. 

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Thank you @RepJimmyPanetta. Indeed, the close ties between India and the USA not only enrich our societies but also hold the potential for impactful global cooperation. Let's continue to strengthen these linkages."

    On Friday, Panetta took to Twitter and said, "Great to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to the House of Representatives as we continue our work to strengthen the cultural, economic, and humanitarian bonds between our two countries."

    On Thursday, PM Modi met Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy at US Capitol. The leaders were seen shaking hands as they met, while PM Modi thanked McCarthy for providing him with the opportunity to address the joint session of the US Congress.

    US Vice President Kamala Harris also arrived at the House of Representatives ahead of the joint sitting. Addressing the joint session of the Congress for a historic second time, PM Modi said that it is an exceptional privilege to do it twice, adding that there have been even more momentous developments in another Al - America and India.

    The Indian Prime Minister received standing ovation and applause as he said, "There are millions here, who have roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this chamber. There is one behind me, who has made history. I am told that the Samosa Caucus is now the flavour of the House."

    "It is always a great honour to address the US Congress. It is an exceptional privilege to do so twice. For this honour, I extend my deepest gratitude on behalf of 1.4 billion people of India," PM Modi said.

    "I see that nearly half of you were here in 2016. I can also see the enthusiasm of the old friends and the new friends in the other half," he added.

