Amit Shah calls Opposition meet in Patna as photo session, says Modi will become PM again

Union Home Minister Amit Shah listed the achievements of the BJP-led government over the last nine years drawing parallels with that of the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) administration.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (June 23) dismissed the Opposition patries meet in Patna for unity ahead of the 2024 national polls as a "photo session" and said Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for a third time despite their best efforts. He said the BJP will get over 300 of 543 seats in Lok Sabha while laughing off attempts for unity to defeat BJP.

Addressing a rally in Jammu, Shah said, "Today, a photo session is going on in Patna...leaders of the Opposition [parties] have assembled. They want to convey the message that they would challenge the BJP, NDA [National Democratic Alliance], and Modi."

"Despite their attempts, unity among them is not possible. And even if they forge unity and go to the people, Modi with over 300 seats will again become the Prime Minister," Shah said.

The rally coincided with the gathering of around half-a-dozen chief ministers and leaders of 18 parties in Patna for unity efforts ahead of the 2024 polls.

The Union Home Minister also said that PM Modi has been in the United States for three days and Washington has given him the state guest honour.

"This has never happened and would never happen again. So many agreements are taking place in the fields of space, defence, and semiconductors. Many companies are keen to invest in India. From the 11th largest economy in the world a decade ago to the fifth in nine years is all due to Modi’s efforts," Shah said.

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in Patna for the Opposition parties meeting, Shah said that he is opposed to everything.

"Be it (nullification of Constitution's) Article 370 (that stripped Jammu and Kashmir of semi-autonomous status in 2019), Ram Temple, criminalisation of triple talaq. By doing so, he has developed a tendency to oppose everything," said Shah.

The Union Home Minister paid tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of BJP's precursor Bharatiya Jana Sangh who led a campaign against Article 370 and died under detention in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in 1953.

Shah said Mookerjee resigned as Union minister when Article 370 was introduced and rushed to Jammu and Kashmir to protest and was arrested and "murdered". "Today is his martyrdom day, and his soul will be in peace because, on August 5, 2019, Modi revoked Article 370," Shah said.

