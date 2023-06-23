Here's how PM Modi's Egypt mosque visit holds significance for Indian Dawoodi Bohra Muslims

The mosque where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit on Saturday, is an important cultural site for the Dawoodi Bohra community in Cairo. It has been opened to all after along renovation episode that took six years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday (January 24) made a short stop on his way from the maiden state visit to US, in Egypt's Imam al-Hakim bi Amr Allah Mosque. The Indian Prime Minister's visit to Imam al-Hakim bi Amr Allah Mosque, a 1,000-year-old mosque that holds immense significance back in India, with focus on the Dawoodi Muslim community.

It is reportedly said that PM Modi will spend nearly half an hour at the Al-Hakim Mosque-- a historic and prominent mosque in Cairo named after Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah (985-1021), the 16th Fatimid caliph.

NIA files chargesheet against 13 Pakistanis for smuggling weapons, drugs to fund terrorism in India

The friendly and long-standing relationship stands testament to the PM's alleged fundamentalist ideologies as opposed to human rights activists claims of minority right violation in India under PM Modi's governance. He has attributed the community to being "patriotic, law-abiding, and peace-loving".

Meanwhile, the mosque where PM Modi is slated to visit on Saturday, is an important cultural site for the Dawoodi Bohra community in Cairo. It has been opened to all after along renovation episode that took six years. The renovations were co-funded by the Dawoodi Bohra community from India.

The Dawoodi Bohra Muslims are an Islamist sect that follow the Fatimi Ismaili Tayyibi school of thought. This group is thought to have begun in Egypt before moving to Yemen.

Amit Shah calls Opposition meet in Patna as photo session, says Modi will become PM again

In the 11th century, the Dawoodi Bohra Muslims settled in India. Notably, the seat of the sect was moved to Sidhpur (Patan district of Gujarat), India in the year 1539 from Yemen. According to official data, the Bohara Muslims account for 5 lakh population in our country.