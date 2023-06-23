Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how PM Modi's Egypt mosque visit holds significance for Indian Dawoodi Bohra Muslims

    The mosque where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit on Saturday, is an important cultural site for the Dawoodi Bohra community in Cairo. It has been opened to all after along renovation episode that took six years.

    Here is how PM Modi's Egypt mosque visit holds significance for Indian Dawoodi Bohra Muslims AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 7:59 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday (January 24) made a short stop on his way from the maiden state visit to US, in Egypt's Imam al-Hakim bi Amr Allah Mosque. The Indian Prime Minister's visit to Imam al-Hakim bi Amr Allah Mosque, a 1,000-year-old mosque that holds immense significance back in India, with focus on the Dawoodi Muslim community.

    It is reportedly said that PM Modi will spend nearly half an hour at the Al-Hakim Mosque-- a historic and prominent mosque in Cairo named after Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah (985-1021), the 16th Fatimid caliph.

    NIA files chargesheet against 13 Pakistanis for smuggling weapons, drugs to fund terrorism in India

    The friendly and long-standing relationship stands testament to the PM's alleged fundamentalist ideologies as opposed to human rights activists claims of minority right violation in India under PM Modi's governance. He has attributed the community to being "patriotic, law-abiding, and peace-loving".

    Meanwhile, the mosque where PM Modi is slated to visit on Saturday, is an important cultural site for the Dawoodi Bohra community in Cairo. It has been opened to all after along renovation episode that took six years. The renovations were co-funded by the Dawoodi Bohra community from India.

    The Dawoodi Bohra Muslims are an Islamist sect that follow the Fatimi Ismaili Tayyibi school of thought. This group is thought to have begun in Egypt before moving to Yemen.

    Amit Shah calls Opposition meet in Patna as photo session, says Modi will become PM again

    In the 11th century, the Dawoodi Bohra Muslims settled in India. Notably, the seat of the sect was moved to Sidhpur (Patan district of Gujarat), India in the year 1539 from Yemen. According to official data, the Bohara Muslims account for 5 lakh population in our country.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 7:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why Russia, China will see red over India joining Artemis Accords

    Why Russia, China will see red over India joining Artemis Accords

    NIA files chargesheet against 13 Pakistanis for smuggling weapons, drugs to fund terrorism in India AJR

    NIA files chargesheet against 13 Pakistanis for smuggling weapons, drugs to fund terrorism in India

    Visiting eco-tourism sites in Karnataka? You will get insured

    Visiting eco-tourism sites in Karnataka? You will get insured

    GE Aerospace partners with HAL to revolutionize fighter jet engines for IAF

    A partnership to revolutionize fighter jet engines for IAF

    Politics over Rice: K'taka Food minister returns empty-handed from Delhi as Centre refuses to provide grains

    Politics over Rice: K'taka Food minster returns empty-handed from Delhi as Centre refuses to provide grains

    Recent Stories

    From Virat Kohli to Suresh Raina: 7 cricketers who own restaurants osf

    From Virat Kohli to Suresh Raina: 7 cricketers who own restaurants

    Why Russia, China will see red over India joining Artemis Accords

    Why Russia, China will see red over India joining Artemis Accords

    Throwback Jackie Shroff reminisces standing in queues for the washroom before shoot (MAH)

    Throwback: Jackie Shroff reminisces standing in queues for the washroom before shoot!

    NIA files chargesheet against 13 Pakistanis for smuggling weapons, drugs to fund terrorism in India AJR

    NIA files chargesheet against 13 Pakistanis for smuggling weapons, drugs to fund terrorism in India

    Poha to Misal Pav: 6 yummy snacks for Mumbai Monsoons

    Poha to Misal Pav: 6 spicy snacks for Mumbai Monsoons

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon