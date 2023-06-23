NIA files chargesheet against 13 Pakistanis for smuggling weapons, drugs to fund terrorism in India

Meanwhile, heavy security was deployed in Jammu as Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to address a public rally in the Bhagwati Nagar area of the city and pay homage to the founder of Jan Sangh Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on 'Bhaldan Divas'.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday June 23) filed a chargesheet against 13 Pakistan nationals for smuggling weapons and contraband drugs from Pakistan through Gujarat to fund terrorist activities in India. The chargesheet was filed today in the NIA Special Court in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In another incident, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police killed as any as four terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Amit Shah calls Opposition meet in Patna as photo session, says Modi will become PM again

The officials also recovered huge quantities of drugs and ammunition from killed terrorists in the Kala Jungle of the Machhal sector in Kupwara. Recovered items include AK 9, Magazines-14, 228 round pistol, 3 Pistol and six magazines.

Meanwhile, heavy security was deployed in Jammu as Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to address a public rally in the Bhagwati Nagar area of the city and pay homage to the founder of Jan Sangh Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on 'Bhaldan Divas'.

On Thursday, top police and civil administration officials, along with senior BJP leaders, reviewed the security measure at Bhagwati Nagar.

Centre to slash electricity tariffs in daytime, increase rates during night peak hours: Report

Multi-tier security arrangements were set up at the venue of the rally. Personnel from the police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have taken positions to guard the venue.