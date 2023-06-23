Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NIA files chargesheet against 13 Pakistanis for smuggling weapons, drugs to fund terrorism in India

    Meanwhile, heavy security was deployed in Jammu as Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to address a public rally in the Bhagwati Nagar area of the city and pay homage to the founder of Jan Sangh Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on 'Bhaldan Divas'.

    NIA files chargesheet against 13 Pakistanis for smuggling weapons, drugs to fund terrorism in India AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 7:05 PM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday June 23) filed a chargesheet against 13 Pakistan nationals for smuggling weapons and contraband drugs from Pakistan through Gujarat to fund terrorist activities in India. The chargesheet was filed today in the NIA Special Court in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

    In another incident, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police killed as any as four terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

    Amit Shah calls Opposition meet in Patna as photo session, says Modi will become PM again

    The officials also recovered huge quantities of drugs and ammunition from killed terrorists in the Kala Jungle of the Machhal sector in Kupwara. Recovered items include AK 9, Magazines-14, 228 round pistol, 3 Pistol and six magazines.

    Meanwhile, heavy security was deployed in Jammu as Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to address a public rally in the Bhagwati Nagar area of the city and pay homage to the founder of Jan Sangh Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on 'Bhaldan Divas'.

    On Thursday, top police and civil administration officials, along with senior BJP leaders, reviewed the security measure at Bhagwati Nagar.

    Centre to slash electricity tariffs in daytime, increase rates during night peak hours: Report

    Multi-tier security arrangements were set up at the venue of the rally. Personnel from the police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have taken positions to guard the venue.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 7:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Visiting eco-tourism sites in Karnataka? You will get insured

    Visiting eco-tourism sites in Karnataka? You will get insured

    GE Aerospace partners with HAL to revolutionize fighter jet engines for IAF

    A partnership to revolutionize fighter jet engines for IAF

    Politics over Rice: K'taka Food minister returns empty-handed from Delhi as Centre refuses to provide grains

    Politics over Rice: K'taka Food minster returns empty-handed from Delhi as Centre refuses to provide grains

    Opposition 'satisfied' with Patna meeting, another meet in Shimla on July 10-12 AJR

    Opposition 'satisfied' with Patna meeting, another meet in Shimla on July 10-12

    Cobra swallows plastic box, undergoes successful operation vkp

    Cobra swallows plastic box, undergoes successful operation

    Recent Stories

    Poha to Misal Pav: 6 yummy snacks for Mumbai Monsoons

    Poha to Misal Pav: 6 yummy snacks for Mumbai Monsoons

    Visiting eco-tourism sites in Karnataka? You will get insured

    Visiting eco-tourism sites in Karnataka? You will get insured

    Stronger hair to healthy skin: 7 benefits of eating Almonds daily ATG

    Stronger hair to healthy skin: 7 benefits of eating Almonds daily

    GE Aerospace partners with HAL to revolutionize fighter jet engines for IAF

    A partnership to revolutionize fighter jet engines for IAF

    From Uorfi Javed to Rahul Vaidya to Siddharth Nigam celebs rocked at Sanjit Asgaonkars birthday bash ADC

    From Uorfi Javed to Rahul Vaidya to Siddharth Nigam, celebreties rock at Sanjit Asgaonkar’s birthday bash

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon