First Indian astronaut in International Space Station in 2024

A consensus on this emerged during the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden at the Oval Office in the White House.

India and the United States have decided to send an Indian Astronaut to the International Space Station in 2024. A consensus on this emerged during the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden. In the past, Indian Americans have taken up assignments on the International Space Station, but this would be the first time when an Indian would be entering the space lab.

For this, the Indian Space Research Organisation-National Aeronautics and Space Agency will launch a joint mission to the International Space Station, which includes developing a strategic framework between the two countries for human spaceflight for sending Indian astronauts to the space lab. ISRO is actively engaged in the development of indigenous technologies essential for human spaceflight missions. These technologies include a Human-rated Launch Vehicle, a Habitable Crew Module, Life Support System, Crew Escape System, Ground Station Network, as well as Crew Training and Recovery capabilities. The successful development of these technologies is pivotal in achieving the objectives of the Gaganyaan mission and establishing a foundation for future interplanetary missions.

The International Space Station is a habitable space station that orbits the Earth and serves as a multinational collaborative project involving several space agencies. It is a symbol of international cooperation and scientific exploration. Here's a brief profile of the International Space Station:

Construction and Collaboration

The ISS project began in 1998 as a joint effort between NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), ESA (European Space Agency), JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and CSA (Canadian Space Agency). It involved the assembly of various modules and components in space, with contributions from multiple countries.

Structure and Size

The ISS is a large, modular space station with a unique configuration. It consists of multiple interconnected modules, including habitable modules for crew members, laboratories for scientific research, docking ports for visiting spacecraft, and modules for power generation and storage. The overall structure of the ISS spans approximately 109 meters (357 feet) in length, equivalent to the size of an American football field.

International Crew

The ISS hosts a multinational crew of astronauts and cosmonauts from various countries. These crew members are selected and trained by their respective space agencies and work together to conduct scientific experiments, maintain the station, and support space exploration activities.

Scientific Research

One of the primary purposes of the ISS is to facilitate scientific research in microgravity conditions. The unique environment of the space station allows for investigations in a wide range of disciplines, including biology, physics, astronomy, and human physiology. Scientists from around the world utilize the ISS to conduct experiments and gather data that contribute to our understanding of space, Earth, and human health.

Democracy is in our DNA, no space for discrimination: PM Modi's response to Muslim rights in India | WATCH