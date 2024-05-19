Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Modelling to Life with Cristiano Ronaldo: 8 Fascinating facts about Georgina Rodriguez

    First Published May 19, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

    Georgina Rodriguez is more than just the partner of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. From her early life in Spain to her successful career as a model and social media influencer, Georgina's story is one of resilience, glamour, and dedication. Here are ten fascinating facts about Georgina Rodriguez that highlight her journey and multifaceted life.

    Early Life and Background: Georgina Rodriguez was born on January 27, 1994, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and raised in the Spanish city of Jaca. She has both Argentine and Spanish heritage.

    Modelling Career: Georgina started her career as a model and has worked with several high-profile fashion brands. Her modeling work has helped her gain a significant following on social media.

    Relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo: Georgina Rodríguez is best known for her relationship with football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The couple met in 2016 while she was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid.

    Children: Georgina and Cristiano have a daughter together, Alana Martina, born in November 2017. She also plays a maternal role to Ronaldo's three other children: Cristiano Jr., and twins Eva and Mateo, whom he had via surrogacy.

    Influencer and Social Media Star: Georgina has a massive social media presence, particularly on Instagram, where she regularly shares glimpses of her glamorous life, family moments, and professional endeavours.

    Fitness Enthusiast: Known for her stunning physique, Georgina is a fitness enthusiast. She often posts workout routines and fitness tips, inspiring her followers to lead a healthy lifestyle.

    Philanthropy: Georgina is involved in various charitable activities. She and Cristiano have supported numerous causes and made significant donations to hospitals and other organizations in need.

    Fashion and Lifestyle: Beyond modelling, Georgina has a keen interest in fashion and often attends major fashion events. She is also known for her impeccable style and often collaborates with luxury fashion brands.

    Media Appearances: Georgina has appeared in several magazines and TV shows, showcasing her life and career. She starred in her own Netflix docuseries, "I Am Georgina," which gives an inside look at her life.

    Language Skills: Georgina is multilingual, fluent in Spanish, English, and Italian. This ability has helped her connect with a diverse audience and manage her international career effectively.

    Georgina Rodriguez seamlessly balances her roles as a devoted mother, fitness enthusiast, and fashion icon, all while maintaining a high-profile relationship with one of the world's most famous athletes.

