    From historic US Congress speech to State Dinner... check PM Modi's powerpacked schedule today

    US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden will extend a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, further solidifying the strong and intimate partnership between the United States and India, as well as celebrating the cherished familial and friendly ties that unite Americans and Indians.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 1:42 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a packed schedule on June 22, in the United States, which will include his historic address to the United States Congress and the State Dinner with United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

    Let us take a look at Prime Minister Modi's schedule for the day. All timings converted from EDT to IST.

    7:30 pm 
    US President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Official Arrival Ceremony
    Location: South Lawn of the White House

    8:15 pm 
    Prime Minister Modi holds a bilateral meeting with US President Biden
    Location: Oval Office of the White House

    10:15 pm 
    President Biden and Prime Minister Modi will deliver remarks and take questions from the press
    Location: East Room of the White House

    Midnight-2:30am
    Prime Minister Modi to address the US Congress and attend the Congressional luncheon thereafter

    4 am
    US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden greet Prime Minister Modi on arrival for the State Dinner
    Location: North Portico of the White House

    4:25 am 
    US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden participate in a photo opportunity with Prime Minister Modi at the Grand Staircase on the occasion of the State Dinner
    Location: Grand Staircase of the White House

    6:15 am 
    US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden host Prime Minister Modi  for a State Dinner also attended by Vice President Kamala Harris
    Location: South Lawn of the White House

    The Prime Minister's engagements on Thursday will reinforce the mutual dedication of our nations to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region, while also reaffirming our collective determination to enhance the technology partnership in areas such as defence, clean energy, and space exploration. 

    The leaders will engage in discussions aimed at expanding educational exchanges and fostering stronger people-to-people connections. Furthermore, they will address our collaborative efforts in tackling shared challenges such as climate change, workforce development, and health security.

    From marinated millet to saffron-infused risotto... Curated menu at State Dinner for PM Modi

    Meet Nina Curtis, the vegetarian chef who will feed 300 guests at the State Dinner

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 1:42 PM IST
