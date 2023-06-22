Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's US visit: Meet Nina Curtis, the vegetarian chef who will feed 300 guests at State Dinner

    During the State Dinner between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, a distinctive vegetarian menu will be served. Assisting White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison in crafting this exceptional menu is Sacramento-based plant-based chef, Nina Curtis, who has been appointed as the guest chef for the occasion.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Dinner with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden will feature a special vegetarian menu. The State dinner's guest chef will be Nina Curtis, a plant-based chef from Sacramento, California. She will be working alongside White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford, and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison to develop the menu.

    Let's take a look at Nina Curtis and her culinary genius.

    Nina Curtis established herself as a visionary and pioneer in the plant-based culinary movement, earning recognition as a thought leader. Her expertise extends to delivering enlightening lectures and captivating demonstrations on health, nutrition, and the art of preparing whole plant-based foods across various locations in the country. 

    With a passion for holistic wellness, she crafted wellness training programs and successfully managed kitchen operations, collaborating closely with culinary master gardeners to create exquisite seed-to-table recipes that embody the essence of exceptional plant-based culinary experiences. 

    Notably, Chef Curtis has made appearances on national television and is frequently invited as a guest speaker at esteemed culinary conferences throughout the nation.

    Previously serving as the Director and Executive Chef for Adventist Health's Vitaliz Café and Culinary Arts at the Roseville Campus, Chef Curtis showcased her leadership abilities in spearheading this dynamic culinary division. She was instrumental in all aspects, from its inception and launch to its seamless execution. 

    In this role, she assembled and trained a proficient team, overseeing both front and back-of-the-house operations to deliver delectable and nourishing plant-based meals to associates and guests at the Adventist Health Corporate offices. Additionally, she led educational programmes focused on whole plant-based foods, offering demonstrations that inspired associates and guests to embrace these wholesome dietary choices, which garnered exceptional reviews.

    During her tenure as the Executive Chef at The Ranch at Live Oak in Malibu—a renowned seven-day fitness and wellness boot camp—and as the Chief Nutrition Officer for the Ranch Daily, a meal subscription service in Southern California, Chef Curtis remained attuned to the latest wellness trends and plant-based lifestyle practices. She artfully incorporated the best practices and cuisines into guests' experiences, ensuring a comprehensive wellness journey.

    Chef Curtis has passionately advocated for a plant-based lifestyle for over two decades. Her extensive culinary background includes working with prestigious establishments such as the Marriott Group, Hilton Hotels, Baxters in Manhattan Beach, El Caballo in Oakland, Pure Food and Wine in New York, and the Springs Restaurant and Wine Bar in Los Angeles.

    With an MBA degree from Pepperdine University, Chef Curtis has honed her culinary skills through training at esteemed institutions like the Living Light Culinary Institute, Trinity School of Natural Health, and the Natural Gourmet Culinary Institute. Additionally, she holds a Plant-Based Nutrition certificate from the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutritional Studies at Cornell University.

