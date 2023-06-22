From marinated millet to saffron-infused risotto... Curated menu at State Dinner for PM Modi (WATCH)

The State Dinner, hosted in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will feature a 'vegetarian' menu. The carefully curated menu includes delectable dishes such as marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon with tangy avocado sauce, stuffed portobello mushrooms, and creamy saffron-infused risotto.

United States First Lady Dr Jill Biden has announced the 'vegetarian' menu for the State Dinner being hosted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The menu for the State dinner includes marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon tangy avocado sauce, stuffed portobello mushrooms and creamy saffron-infused risotto. Giving details of the State Dinner, the First Lady said: "...Tomorrow night, guests will walk across the South Lawn into a pavilion draped in rich greens with saffron-coloured flowers at every table -- the colours of the Indian flag."

PM Modi's US visit: Meet Nina Curtis, the vegetarian chef who will feed 300 guests at State Dinner

Nina Curtis, a plant-based chef from Sacramento, California. She will be working alongside White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford, and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison to develop the menu. Chef Nina Curtis, who will be developing the vegetarian menu for the State Dinner, said: "This is definitely a pinnacle moment of my career. We have curated a menu that really showcases the best in American cuisine, and is also seasoned with Indian elements and flavours."

"The curated menu will allow guests from both countries to experience something of the other's culture. India is leading the efforts to celebrate the International Year of Millets, and we have incorporated marinated millets into our menu," she added.

The first course will highlight the millets in the form of a marinated millet salad accentuated with Maryland silver corn and with some compressed watermelon. The combination offers a wonderful sweetness and is highlighted with a tangy avocado vinaigrette.

The second course will be stuffed portobello mushrooms and it contains summer squash, sun-dried tomatoes, leeks and other herbs. The risotto is saffron infused and because it is plant-based, Chef Nina assures that none of the flavours or textures will be missing. The portobello mushrooms have been roasted and served along with baby carrots that are sitting in a yoghurt lemon-dill sauce. And, of course, there are edible flowers on the plate as well.

The third course will have rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcakes. An American classic, the dish has been given a modern twist with cardamom-infused strawberries and has a rose syrup marinade as well as a cardamom biscuit. Also included are seasonal strawberries. The dish also includes the colours of the Indian and American flags.

The wine on the menu includes 2021 Stone Tower Chardonnay 'Kristi', 2019 Patel Red Bland and Domain Carneros Brut Rose.