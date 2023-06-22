Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's US visit celebrates partnership with India, it's 'most important bilateral relation of 21st century'

    Highlighting the paramount importance of the partnership, Vedant Patel, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, expressed eagerness on behalf of Washington to further strengthen and deepen this relationship during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming State visit to the US.

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 3:55 AM IST

    With Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving in Washington, DC to hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden and take forward the Indo-US strategic relationship, the US Department of State called the India-US relations one of the most important bilateral relations of the 21st century.

    Briefing media persons, Vedant Patel, the principal deputy spokesperson for the US Department of State, expressed the utmost importance of the India-US relationship, characterizing it as one of the most significant bilateral ties of the 21st century. He emphasized the immense significance of the partnership with India and conveyed the anticipation of Washington to deepen this relationship during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

    Patel stated, "This visit celebrates the US-India partnership as one of the most important bilateral relationships that we have in the 21st century. This is about our partnership and the deepening of our relationship with India. This is a State visit, and it differs from previous bilateral visits. Rather than comparing it to other visits, the focus is on enhancing, broadening, and strengthening our relationship with our Indian partners. Therefore, we eagerly look forward to welcoming them today."

    Regarding expectations for Prime Minister Modi's address to a joint session of the US Congress and any discussions about his visit during Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent trip to China, Patel noted, "I don't have any specific details about the secretary's meetings in Beijing beyond what has been shared. As for Prime Minister Modi's state visit, we will let the scheduling unfold and avoid speculating about it. However, I can confirm that the secretary is eager to participate in these high-level engagements on Friday, both at the White House and here at the State Department."

    Patel underscored that the US-India alliance has reached new depths and comprehensiveness after years of fostering connections. Together, they collaboratively uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, drive innovation, and tackle global challenges. They actively work with like-minded partners to shape a future that embraces openness, prosperity, security, stability, and resilience. Patel expressed the anticipation of Secretary Blinken and President Biden in engaging with Prime Minister Modi, his team, and other members of the Indian delegation during this visit.

