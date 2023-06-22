'PM Modi gave me a high five, signed my shirt...' A memorable moment at Washington, DC hotel (WATCH)

Among a resounding welcome by members of the Indian diaspora, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday on the second leg of his maiden state visit to the United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday on the second leg of his maiden state visit to the United States, during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress. Modi travelled from New York, where he presided over a historic gathering of UN representatives, diplomats, and notable individuals to celebrate the 9th International Day of Yoga earlier in the day at the UN Headquarters.

PM Modi's arrival in Washington was marked by a resounding welcome by members of the Indian diaspora. Among the countless Indians gathered to greet the prime minister was a young boy who experienced a 'memorable moment'. PM Modi gave a high-five and signed the child's shirt at a hotel in Washington, DC.

"I am very glad to see his (PM Modi) presence in Washington, DC. He gave me a high five and signed my shirt. It is a memorable moment, I will never forget this," the young boy said.

WATCH: PM Modi autographs young boy's shirt in Washington DC

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have invited the prime minister to visit the US, and he or she will join them on Thursday for the state banquet along with other guests.

As it continued to rain, Modi was given a guard of respect when he landed at Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC. The two nations' national anthems were sung by the prime minister, who was standing and had on a raincoat.

Modi took a taxi from the airport to the hotel, where members of the Indian diaspora were waiting for him.

Members of the Indian diaspora braved the rain to greet Modi in Freedom Plaza in Washington. Before Modi's hotel in Washington, DC, some community members put on cultural performances, such as "Garba" and other folk dances.

"We are very happy, this is a memorable event. We are very excited and looking forward," said Kavita, a Kuchipudi dancer representing Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Some diaspora residents were waving Indian flags while wearing vibrant clothing and chanting "Modi-Modi" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai." Modi briefly spoke with the hotel's fervent supporters and signed autographs for several of them.

This "special invitation" from President Biden and the First Lady for a state visit, Modi had said in his farewell statement, is a reflection of the vibrancy and vitality of the alliance between the democracies.

Modi and Biden have had the opportunity to meet several times since his last official visit to the US in September 2021. "This visit will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of our partnership," Modi said.

According to Modi, his meetings with President Biden and other top US officials will provide him the chance to strengthen bilateral ties as well as those in multilateral fora like the G20, Quad, and IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity).

Modi noted that the US Congress has consistently shown steadfast bipartisan support for India-US relations and that, at the invitation of the Congressional leadership, he will speak before a joint session of the US Congress during his visit.

"Strong people-to-people linkages have been instrumental in developing the trust between our countries. I look forward to meeting the vibrant Indian-American community that represents the best of our societies," he said.

Modi will meet business executives and engage with the Indian community while in Washington.

"We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas," he said.

According to the prime minister, the US is India's greatest trading partner in terms of products and services, and the two nations work closely together in the areas of science and technology, education, health, defence, and security.

The defence industrial cooperation, space, telecom, quantum, artificial intelligence, and biotech industries have all benefited from the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies, he continued.

"Our two countries are also collaborating to further our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," he said.

Modi expressed optimism that his trip will strengthen connections between the US and India, which are built on a common appreciation of democracy, diversity, and freedom.

"Together we stand stronger in meeting the shared global challenges," Modi said in his statement.

From the US, Modi will travel to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.