    India and US must create pipeline of talent: PM Modi at National Science Foundation

    During their visit to the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and First Lady Jill Biden engaged with students from both the United States and India who are acquiring essential skills for success in industries that are crucial to the economies of both nations. 

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 1:27 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and First Lady Jill Biden visited the National Science Foundation in Alexandria and met students from the United States and India who are learning skills to succeed in industries vital to the economies of the two countries. The two leaders highlighted India and United States' shared priorities around education and workforce.

    In her remarks, the US First Lady said that both countries need to invest in young people if they wanted their economies to be strong. "We need to ensure that they have the opportunities that they deserve. Through Joe's Investing in America agenda, we are creating millions of good jobs in growing industries like clean energy & manufacturing," Dr Jill Biden said at the National Science Foundation.

    "Education is the cornerstone of the bond between India and the US. Together, our nations can create a safer, more prosperous future," she added.

    Here are highlights of Prime Minister Modi's statement

    * It is important that under student exchange programs, US students also visit India. I can imagine that the day that a student from Navajo visits Northeast India and collaborates with his friends there, is not far away.

    * We have provided all kinds of facilities for young innovators. The aim is to make this decade a tech decade -- Techade

    * Education, skills and innovation are necessary for a bright future. 

    * India and US need to create a pipeline of talent to maintain the momentum of growth. India has the largest youth factory in the world.

    * India is working on multiple projects with National Science Foundation

    * Education and skilling have been integrated into the New Education Policy

    * We have already skilled 15 million people in high-tech systems and want to skill another 15 million in areas such as AI, blockchain, and drones

    * I am fortunate that I got the opportunity to interact with young and creative minds, at the National Science Foundation as soon as I arrived in Washington, DC

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 1:40 AM IST
