PM Modi's Mumbai visit: Prime Minister to flag off two Vande Bharat trains, inaugurate elevated roads; details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), and inaugurate a new campus of a Dawoodi Bohra educational institute, two elevated road corridors, and a vehicular underpass, during his visit to Mumbai, on Friday, February 10.

In the afternoon, PM Modi will first flag off the CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express, followed by the second semi-high-speed train connecting the financial capital to Sainagar Shirdi, a temple town in Ahmednagar district, said railway officials.

The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express will travel 455 kilometres between Mumbai and the premier textile city in 6 hours and 30 minutes, saving nearly an hour over current schedules. Additionally, it will improve connectivity between the two cities and make it easier to visit important pilgrimage sites, including Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, and Pandharpur in the Solapur district, and Alandi in the Pune district.

The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express will cover the 343-kilometre journey to one of India's most visited temple towns and other pilgrimage centres in Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, and Shani Singanapur in 5 hours and 25 minutes, saving around two hours over present timing.

Following today's inauguration, the number of Vande Bharat Express trains departing from Mumbai will rise to three, making Maharashtra the first state to have two intra-state Vande Bharat services.

The CSMT function will be attended by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said officials.

Later in the day, PM Modi will inaugurate infrastructure projects and a new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah (The Saifee Academy), the primary educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community, at Marol, Andheri. Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah works to preserve the community's learning traditions and literary culture.

Furthermore, PM Modi will inaugurate the Vakola-Kurla and MTNL-LBS (Lal Bahadur Shastri) elevated corridor arms on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road and a vehicular underpass at Kurar, Malad. These arms link the Western Express Highway to the Eastern Express Highway.

The Kurar underpass is important for easing traffic congestion on WEH and connecting the Malad and Kurar sides of the busy highway. It will make it easier for pedestrians to cross the road and for vehicles to move without entering heavy traffic on WEH.

PM Modi's visit to Mumbai will be his second in less than a month. On January 19, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the groundwork for infrastructure and healthcare projects worth over Rs 38,000 crore in the city. His visit is significant as of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

