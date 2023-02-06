Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai police issues prohibitory orders; bans drone, other flying objects ahead of PM Modi's visit on Feb 10

    Mumbai Police have prohibited using drones, paragliders, any types of balloons, and remote-controlled microlight aircraft on February 10 for security reasons, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Vande Bharat Express trains on the Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Shirdi routes.
     

    Mumbai police issues prohibitory orders; bans drone, other flying objects ahead of PM Modi's visit on February 10 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 4:40 PM IST

    Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai, city Police issued prohibitory orders on Monday, February 6. Mumbai police have banned the flying of drones, paragliders, all sorts of balloons, and remote-controlled microlight aircraft on February 10 for security considerations, said an official.

    The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Sham Ghuge said, "Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mumbai visit at Mumbai Airport, INS SHIKRA, CSMT and Marol, Andheri, on February 10, 2023, a large number of VIPS, Various Officers in large numbers are expected to attend the programme, some checks must be put on activities around Mumbai so that Terrorist/Anti-Social elements may not attack through drone, paragliders, remote control microlight aircraft, all types of balloons, kites and immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same."

    Following the order, "Under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1973 (Act II of 1974), do hereby order that on February 10, 2023, due to the PM Modi's visit to Mumbai, no drone, paragliders, all types of balloons, kites, and remote control microlight aircraft flying activities to be allowed in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, Colaba Police Station, Sahar Police Station, MIDC Police Station, M.R.A.Marg Police Station, & Andheri Police Station."

    The order will be in effect from midnight on February 10 until 24:00 pm unless it is revoked sooner. Furthermore, violators would face fines under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

    Also Read: 'India presently most opportune for investment,' PM Modi urges global investors to explore energy sector

    Also Read: SC issues notice to Centre over pleas challenging decision on blocking BBC documentary on PM Modi

    Also Read: Joe Biden invites PM Modi for state visit to US later this year: Report

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2023, 4:43 PM IST
