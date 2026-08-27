Tripura will observe PM Modi's birthday with a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' from Sep 17. CM Manik Saha said about 25 programmes like tree plantation and cleanliness drives will be held to highlight the PM's people-oriented projects.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, various programmes will be implemented for a month, from September 17 to October 17. Starting with various social programmes, people will be informed about the Prime Minister's people-oriented projects.

Month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

Chief Minister Manik Saha said this while participating in an important meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's state committee in Agartala today. Saha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday will be observed on September 17.

"Every year on this occasion, we celebrate it as the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. Today's meeting discussed how the government and the party will make this programme successful. This programme will be conducted from September 17 to October 17," he said.

Social Programmes and Public Outreach

The Chief Minister said that the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan programme will be made successful with the participation of the people. "Everyone knows that the way the Prime Minister's birthday is celebrated is different from the traditional way. There are instructions from the party and the government. This year, about 25 programmes have been organised in different areas. For example, there will be programmes such as tree plantation, cleanliness drives, drawing competitions for young children, etc. Along with this, the people-oriented projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be highlighted," he said.

He also informed that various programmes will be implemented over the month-long period. "Before this, we have also conducted the first and second phases of good governance in every household. Our goal is to reach the people with the benefits of people-oriented projects. And in these efforts, people must be kept by our side. We will celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday by implementing various programmes together," he added.

On the day, Bharatiya Janata Party state president and MLA Abhishek Debroy, along with other senior leaders of the party, were present at the party function. (ANI)