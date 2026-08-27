A flash flood and GLOF in Nepal have put Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on high alert. Floodwaters are expected to move downstream through the Gandak river, prompting the NDRF to deploy 20 teams for response and preparedness in vulnerable districts.

A sudden flash flood in Nepal and a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) near the Nepal-China border have triggered heightened flood preparedness across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deploying 20 teams in the two states and authorities closely monitoring the likely downstream movement of floodwaters through the Gandak river.

The NDRF has placed its teams on high alert amid the possibility that the flood wave generated in Nepal could travel downstream through the Gandak river and affect vulnerable districts in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

NDRF Commandant Gyaneshwar Singh said a GLOF had affected the Tibet-Nepal border and the floodwater was subsequently moving further downstream in Nepal. "A GLOF (glacial lake outburst flood) hit the Tibet-Nepal border and then further down in Nepal. It is likely to hit Gandak. Since our responsibility is up to the India-Nepal border, MHA is monitoring it. The state government is also assessing the situation," Singh told ANI.

According to the NDRF, a sudden rise in the water level of the Trishuli river at Furke Khola in Nepal, around 160 kilometres from the Indian border, has been reported amid suspected GLOF activity near the Nepal-China border.

NDRF Deploys Teams in Bihar, UP

The Central Water Commission has advised authorities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh near the India-Nepal border to remain alert and maintain close monitoring of the Gandak river. The NDRF said that, keeping in view the anticipated flood situation in the Gandak river, it was on high alert.

Two NDRF teams have been dispatched to Bihar's West Champaran and Muzaffarpur districts, both located in the Gandak river basin. The deployment followed an assessment of the developing situation by the Bihar government.

"Two of our teams have been deployed in the Gandak river basin - West Champaran and Muzaffarpur. The area likely to be hit in UP, Kushinagar lies beside Gandak. So, we have deployed our teams," Singh said.

He said nine NDRF teams were now deployed in Bihar and another 11 in Uttar Pradesh for flood warning and response operations. "Already, 9 of our teams are deployed in Bihar and 11 in UP for floodwater rescue. MHA is monitoring the overall situation. State Governments and Central Water Commission are also monitoring it. An advisory was issued in the morning to the state Governments," Singh said.

He added that additional NDRF teams were ready and could be deployed based on the requirements assessed by the respective state governments. "Our additional teams are also prepared. As and when State Governments feel that we are required, NDRF will deploy the team," he said.

NDRF Inspector General Narendra Singh Bundela said the teams deployed in West Champaran and Muzaffarpur were being positioned as a precautionary measure and the situation was being closely monitored. "NDRF teams are deployed in West Champaran and Muzaffarpur in Bihar as a precautionary measure. A total of nine teams are currently stationed in Bihar and the situation is being closely monitored," Bundela told ANI.

The NDRF had already pre-positioned teams in flood-prone areas of Bihar as part of its monsoon preparedness. Commandant Hitender Pal Singh Kandari said the force had subsequently sent additional teams in view of the developing situation in Nepal.

"In the monsoon season, because of the impact of the monsoon in various places, where there are potential areas where there is a possibility of floods during the monsoon season, we deploy our teams in advance, which is called pre-positioning," Kandari said.

He said that following the possibility of increased water flow from Nepal, more teams were moved into vulnerable locations. "Seeing the possibility of floods, additional teams were sent, and according to today's situation, two more teams have been sent. In this way, nine of our teams are deployed in Bihar today. And our other teams are on alert," he said.

Kandari said NDRF personnel were simultaneously involved in ongoing rescue operations in Bihar, including a boat capsizing incident in Bhagalpur and other drowning cases. "Currently, our team is working on a boat capsizing incident in Bhagalpur, and other teams are working on drowning incidents as well," he said.

He added that the force was taking the possibility of floodwaters from Nepal entering India seriously. "Currently, it is expected that the flood water which is now in Nepal will enter India, after which a flood situation may also arise here. In view of that, our teams have been sent there," Kandari said.

Deployment in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, one additional NDRF team has been deployed in Kushinagar, a district located close to the Gandak river and considered vulnerable to any increase in downstream water levels. Overall, 11 NDRF teams are deployed in Uttar Pradesh for Flood Warning and Response operations.

SSB on Alert Along India-Nepal Border

The NDRF said the force was coordinating with the governments of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as well as the Central Water Commission and that additional teams remained on standby for any unforeseen emergency.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), meanwhile, has also alerted its formations stationed along the India-Nepal border following the flash flood in Nepal. A senior SSB official said 11 Rescue and Relief Teams had been alerted for immediate deployment in rescue and relief operations, while seven additional teams had been kept on standby.

"Following a sudden flash flood in Nepal on Wednesday morning, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has issued an alert to its formations deployed along the India-Nepal border. The force's 11 Rescue and Relief Teams (RRTs) have been alerted for immediate rescue and relief operations, while seven additional teams remain on standby," the official said.

The SSB has directed its battalions along the international border to maintain close surveillance and coordinate with civil authorities. The force is also monitoring vulnerable areas associated with the Ghaghara, Karnali and Mahakali river systems in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand amid the possibility of increased water discharge from Nepal.

Impact of Flash Floods in Nepal

The alert comes as Nepal continues to deal with the severe impact of flash floods. Around 105 Indians were among the foreign nationals reported missing following a sudden flash flood in the Bhote Koshi river in Nepal's Rasuwa area, according to the Nepal Tourism Board.

The Tourism Board said 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, had been reported missing from the affected areas based on preliminary information received from tourism and travel companies. The list also included 37 non-resident Indians reported missing from the Himalayan Glacier Area.

"Following the sudden flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa at around 8:30 am. on Wednesday, Nepal Tourism Board, Tourist Police and tourism stakeholders are working to verify the whereabouts and safety status of tourists and travellers who were in or travelling through the affected areas," the Nepal Tourism Board said in an update on X.

It said the information was preliminary and was being verified in coordination with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies.

Nepalese authorities have reported deaths and extensive damage following the flash floods, including damage to roads, bridges and power infrastructure. Several people are also reported to be unaccounted for after a sudden surge in the Bhote Koshi river inundated parts of the country.

Centre Coordinates with Bihar Government

The developments have prompted the Centre to intensify coordination with Bihar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over the phone and assured the state government of all possible assistance from the Centre in dealing with any flood-related emergency.

Shah also directed that necessary preparedness measures be taken and said the NDRF was being mobilised to respond to any eventuality and assist state authorities wherever required.

The Bihar Chief Minister has separately taken stock of the situation, particularly along the Gandak river, as authorities assess the possibility of increased downstream water flow from Nepal.

Continued Vigilance and Coordination

The Gandak, also known as the Narayani, is among the major rivers originating in Nepal and flowing into the plains of Bihar. The Kosi is another major river system originating in Nepal and the Himalayan region.

With the flood situation in Nepal and river levels in parts of Uttar Pradesh showing signs of stress, disaster management agencies in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have stepped up preparedness.

The NDRF said its teams would remain ready for rapid mobilisation based on requests from the state governments, while the SSB would continue surveillance along the international border. Authorities are maintaining close coordination with the CWC and other agencies to track the movement of floodwaters and assess the potential impact on downstream areas.

At least 95 people have been confirmed dead and dozens are still missing following a devastating flash flood that swept through Rasuwa and neighbouring districts, according to The Kathmandu Post, citing the Office of the Prime Minister. Several hundred people are reported missing. (ANI)