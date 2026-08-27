Residents and IT employees in Pune's Hinjewadi-Maan-Marunji area will protest on September 6 over poor road conditions, traffic congestion, and water shortage, demanding a time-bound action plan from the administration on nine key issues.

Residents Demand Action on Civic Woes

Residents and IT employees from Pune's Hinjewadi-Maan-Marunji area are set to stage a protest on September 6 over what they describe as persistent civic issues, including poor road conditions, traffic congestion and water shortage. The protest has been announced by the Resident Welfare Association, Maan (RWA), along with several local organisations, which have put forward nine key demands before the administration.

Residents said the area has witnessed rapid urbanisation and significant IT and industrial development in recent years, but basic infrastructure and civic amenities have failed to keep pace with the growth. They said repeated representations to the authorities have not resulted in concrete action and are now seeking a time-bound action plan and written orders from the administration.

Nine-Point Charter of Demands

The nine key demands include immediate resolution of pending land acquisition cases for road widening, payment of adequate compensation to affected farmers and commencement of road construction without further delay. The residents have also demanded that Metro Line 3 between Maan and Shivajinagar be started at the earliest, along with decisions on last-mile connectivity and the Wakad-Balewadi transit hub.

Another major demand is the formation of an independent local civic body or municipality for the Hinjewadi-Maan-Marunji area, with residents seeking a final decision and completion of the administrative process within 180 days. The residents have also called for a monthly review meeting chaired by the District Collector to monitor implementation of decisions taken by various departments.

For traffic management, they have demanded a permanent solution to congestion around the Wakad flyover, Bhumkar Chowk, Tathawade and Punawale underpass. They have sought preparation of a traffic plan within 30 days and completion of the proposed works within six to nine months.

On the water shortage, residents have demanded a permanent supply of at least two TMC of drinking water from Mulshi Dam and called for a halt to permissions for new construction projects until the issue is resolved. They have also sought a doubling of the number of traffic police personnel in the area, along with adequate deployment at major junctions, smart CCTV systems and effective traffic management during peak hours.

The residents have further demanded a quarterly review at the Chief Minister's level to assess progress and fix responsibility and timelines for the concerned departments.

Widespread Support for Agitation

The proposed protest has received support from local farmers, residents, IT employees and various housing federations. The organisers said the September 6 agitation would remain peaceful and democratic, but warned that the movement could be intensified if the administration fails to provide written decisions and immediate action on their demands. (ANI)