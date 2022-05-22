Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's 6-point Japan visit plan, a meeting with Joe Biden on cards

    In a pre-departure statement, Prime Minister Modi listed the key objectives of his visit to Tokyo. Let's take a look. 

    Against the backdrop of the developments in the Indo-Pacific region and the ongoing global issues of mutual interest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on May 23 board Air India One for a two-day Japan visit.

    In a pre-departure statement, Prime Minister Modi listed the key objectives of his visit to Tokyo. Let's take a look. 

    Objective 1

    Prime Minister Modi's visit, which comes following an invitation by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, is aimed at strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and global partnership. He will be taking part in the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit with Prime Minister Kishida.

    Objective 2

    Seeking to review the progress of Quad initiatives, Prime Minister Modi will be participating in the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit. The summit, which will also be attended by US President Joseph Biden and newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, will give the Quad members an opportunity to exchange their views on the developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other issues of mutual interest.  

    Objective 3

    To consolidate the ties between India and the United States, Prime Minister Modi will be holding bilateral talks with President Biden on the sidelines of the Quad Summit. The Prime Minister said that the two countries would continue their dialogue on regional developments and contemporary global issues.

    Objective 4

    Tokyo will also host Prime Minister Modi's first interaction with his newly-elected Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. Prime Minister Modi said that during his bilateral meeting with Albanese would revolve around the multifaceted cooperation between India and Australia under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two leaders will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

    Objective 5

    During their March Summit, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Kishida had agreed upon realizing 5 trillion Japanese Yen in public and private investment and financing over the next five years from Japan to India. In order to further strengthen the economic linkages between the two countries, Prime Minister Modi will be holding talks with Japanese business leaders.

    Objective 6

    Prime Minister Modi makes it a point to meet the Indian Diaspora wherever he travels. In line with that, Prime Minister Modi will be interacting with the Indian-origin people in Japan. According to rough estimates, Japan is home to nearly 40,000 members of the Indian diaspora.

