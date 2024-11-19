How to prevent fungus in your fridge: Essential cleaning tips for fresh appliance

A fully packed fridge, if not cleaned properly, can develop black mold, posing health risks. Let's explore how to easily remove and clean fungus from your refrigerator.

Black mold in the fridge is a common problem. This is mainly due to improper cleaning, storing food for too long, moisture buildup, and constantly running the fridge.

Fridge Cleaning Tips: Black mold primarily appears on the fridge gasket and interior. A dirty fridge can impact your health. If you think removing black mold is difficult, this post will show you how to clean it easily.

How to Remove Black Mold from the Fridge? Lemon Lemon helps clean black mold. Cut a lemon in half, squeeze the juice into a bowl of water, heat it, and place it in the fridge. After 20 minutes, open the fridge and clean it with dish soap. This removes mold, prevents odor, and makes the fridge look clean. Hot Water & Soap Mix dish soap in hot water and clean the fridge interior. Wear gloves.

Baking Soda & Dishwash Mix a spoonful of baking soda and dish soap in water. Spray vinegar on the mold, wait 10 minutes, and clean with the baking soda solution. Cleaning the Gasket Mold often grows on the fridge door gasket. Spray vinegar on it, wait 10 minutes, and clean with baking soda. Use a toothbrush for the crevices. Note: Turn off the fridge and remove all food before cleaning.

Preventing Mold in the Fridge 1. Wipe up moisture and prevent leaks. 2. Store food in closed containers and avoid keeping it for too long. 3. Remove all items and clean the fridge weekly. 4. Deep clean the fridge at least monthly to prevent mold growth.

