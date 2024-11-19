Bengaluru to face power outage on November 20 in certain parts: Will your area be affected?

Bengaluru will experience power outages in several areas on November 20th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., due to emergency maintenance at the 66/11KV Austin Town Station. Affected areas include Ashok Nagar, Dommalur, Austin Town, and parts of central Bengaluru like Museum Road and Lavelle Road. Residents are advised to plan accordingly.

Bengaluru to face power outage on November 20 in certain parts: Will your area be affected?
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

Bengaluru, India's IT hub, has already seen many power outages, and tomorrow, November 20, there will be another one. Residents from various parts of the capital city of Karnataka will face a power outage on Wednesday due to emergency maintenance work.

On November 20, the 66/11KV Shobha Indraprastha Station will be without electricity from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to emergency repairs at the 66/11KV Austin Town Station. Regular power outages are a result of periodic maintenance for KPTCL and BESCOM. The interruptions, impacting several neighborhoods, will include preventive maintenance, tree trimming, and line servicing to enhance power reliability

Both the main city and the suburbs will be impacted by the continued power outage. Power outages would affect residents in Ashok Nagar, Garudamal, Dommalur, Austin Town, Vivek Nagar, Trinity Church, Vijaya Bank, Hotel Taj, Victoria Layout, Shobha Pearl, ICICI Bank, Embassy Heights, Abharan Jewellery, Urban Life, RMZ, and Ashok Nagar.

Furthermore, areas such as Museum Road, Albert Street, King Street, Museum Cross Road, Lavelle Road, St. Mark's Road, YG Palya, KSRP, ITC Hotel, Shobha Indraprastha Apartment, and Global Mall will also experience power outages.

It is recommended that residents in the impacted regions make appropriate plans. BESCOM guarantees that these maintenance procedures are required to raise the power supply's dependability and caliber. Residents can visit http://bescom.karnataka.gov.in or call BESCOM's hotline at 1912 for further information or particular outage updates.

