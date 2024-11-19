Telangana SHOCKER! Auto driver slaps, attacks BRS leader’s husband with hammer over land-grabbing (WATCH)

An auto rickshaw driver was seen brutally attacking Dandu Chandrasekhar, husband of former Nizamabad Municipality Mayor and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Dandu Neethu Kiran, with a hammer. 

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 5:01 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 5:01 PM IST

In a shocking incident, former Mayor of Nizamabad Municipality and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Dandu Neethu Kiran's husband, Dandu Chandrasekhar, was brutally attacked by an autorickshaw driver at a local corporator office in Telangana town on Monday.

Chandrasekhar, who was attacked with a hammer sustained severe head injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. A disturbing video of the attack is doing rounds on social media.

The attacker, identified as Shaik Rasool, admitted in a self-released video that he assaulted Chandrasekhar following a long-standing land dispute.

According to reports, Rasool alleged that Chandrasekhar and his associates had encroached on his property and were demanding Rs 2 lakh from him. He claimed that repeated requests to release his land had gone unanswered and that he was met with threats instead.

“My land has been encroached upon by the gang for the last three years. I have been requesting them to release my land, but they have been threatening me. Today, I met Chandrasekhar to request him to give back my land, but he and his followers insulted me. In a fit of rage, I attacked him. If I had not hit him, his men would have killed me,” Rasool stated in the video.

He alleged that a man named Gopal, reportedly a follower of Chandrasekhar, was operating a gang to take over people’s properties. Rasool claimed that he was a supporter of the Congress party and urged the party leaders to support him and get him back his land.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Shaik Rasool, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

