'His support is unmatchable': India's badminton champions meet PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with the Indian contingent that scripted history by winning the prestigious Thomas Cup tournament for the first time.

Interacting with the team, Prime Minister Modi said that the 'Yes, we can do it' attitude has become the new strength in the country today. He also assured the players that they would receive all possible support from the Indian government.

"This is not a small feat," Prime Minister Modi said, congratulating the team.

Praising Prime Minister Modi, the contingent members recalled how the former always motivated players regardless of whether they won or lost. This, they said, was not the case till eight years ago.

In fact, India's doubles coach Mathias Boe, who hails from Denmark, said he has not seen such encouragement coming from a prime minister ever before.

"I have been a player myself also and personally, I have won a little bit. But I have never been called up by my Prime Minister to congratulate. So it is something they (players) really cherish," Boe said. Mathias won silver at the 2012 Olympic Games in men's doubles for Denmark.

Pullela Gopichand, Badminton legend and chief national coach for India's badminton team, too hailed Prime Minister Modi.

"PM's mindset is always to motivate. Irrespective of whether players win a medal or not, PM Modi always encourages them by directly connecting with them. Interactions with the PM are quite consistent. He follows the players and the sport 100 per cent. He speaks from the heart. That connects with the player directly," said Gopichand.

Thomas Cup champion and Indian team captain Kidambi Srikanth said, "Our athletes will always be proud to say that we have the backing of our Prime Minister. This is unmatchable. I am very happy with the way he spoke to us right after our match. This will motivate all players to do well."

