Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: Meet Sobhita's ex-boyfriend Pranav Misra

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are all set to get married on December 4, 2024. Before getting engaged to Naga, Sobhita was in a serious relationship. Read on to know more about it.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 5:48 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 5:48 PM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala, dubbed the "diva of OTT," began her acting debut in 2016 with Anurag Kashyap's film Raman Raghav. The former Miss India Earth went on to appear in several films, including Goodachari, Major, Ponniyin Selvan, and others. However, Sobhita's remarkable performance in the web series earned her much-needed notoriety.

Sobhita's personal life is gaining attention in the same way as her work life does. The actress is engaged to the beautiful actor Naga Chaitanya, and the couple allegedly plans to marry on December 4, 2024.

Who did Sobhita Dhulipala date before Naga Chaitanya?
But did you know Sobhita had a solid relationship before dating Naga Chaitanya? Yes, you read it correctly. Sobhita was dating renowned fashion designer Pranav Misra before to meeting Chaitanya. He is also a co-founder of the brand Huemn.

They met at a fashion event in 2019 and had a brief romance. They also went on trips and frequently commented on each other's social media posts. Their affair was brief, and the couple split up for unclear reasons.

He once posted a photo of Sobhita alongside him and wrote a few lovely remarks. Sobhita is seen glancing at something in the image. Heaping compliments on her, Pranav wrote in Hindi, “Kitni badi aankhein thi uski ki sab kuch wo hi dekh paa rahi thi shayad. Ladke ko to sivay uske kuch dikh hi nahi raha tha.”

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala

After Naga Chaitanya separated from his first wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, speculations about him and Sobhita began circulating. Sobhita's visit to Chaitanya's new residence in Hyderabad sparked speculation about their relationship.

Naga Chaitanya

Rumours about their affair surfaced when they were seen together in a London restaurant in March 2023. Chef Surender Mohan accidentally published a photo of Chaitanya posing with him, with Sobhita wearing a saree in the background. Although the chef eventually removed the post, it was clear that Chaitanya and Sobhita were in a relationship.

Chaitanya and Sobhita went on vacation to Europe in 2024 and were seen together enjoying a wine-tasting session. A Redditor posted a photo of Chaitanya and Sobhita during their vacation. This peek prompted many people on the internet to think that the two were in a relationship, although the pair have never confirmed or denied the rumours. 

