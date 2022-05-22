Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army's 'Tour of Duty' proposal is a win-win situation

    The proposed 'Tour of Duty' scheme would be for four years, including a training period of six months, sources said. 

    Indian Army 'Tour of Duty' proposal is a win-win situation
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published May 22, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

    The 'Tour of Duty' scheme to induct youth at the soldiers' level is likely to be announced soon as the Department of Military Affairs is about to complete the final process. 

    As per the plan, the scheme will have a severance package and a certificate or diploma. It will be helpful to the soldiers after their service in the Army.

    Also Read: Army shelves idea for all-women 'Sierra' squadron at National Defence Academy

    "The proposal is at the final stage in DMA. If everything goes as per the plan it might be implemented by May end," a source in the defence establishment told Asianet Newsable.

    The proposed 'Tour of Duty' scheme would be for four years, including a training period of six months, sources said. 

    The Indian military has been facing a manpower crunch after the recruitment drive was stopped for the last two years in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

    Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, at least 100 recruitment rallies used to be held across the country for the youths to be inducted at the soldiers' level into the Indian Army.

    In Parliament, the government had informed that the Indian Army currently has 11,35,799 Junior Commissioned Officers and Other Ranks. The government also informed Parliamentarians that there are 97,177 vacancies for JCOs and Other Ranks. 

    In the Indian Navy, there is a shortage of 11,166 sailors while the Indian Air Force has a crunch of 4,850 airmen. 

    As per the existing mechanism, the soldiers who join the services between the age of 17.5 and 21 years retire after 15 years. Under the new scheme, the soldiers will be inducted permanently after they complete a cycle of four years in service.  

    As per the source, "Under the new system, the candidates will be selected through a written test first. Then, they will be called for a physical test. This would be done to lessen the chaos on the ground during the rallies."

    The ToD scheme is being introduced to save the government's exchequer like salary and pensions. The saved fund could be utilised for the modernisation of the forces.

    Also Read: 6 features Army wants in its Protected Mobility Vehicles; it wants to buy 1200 of them

    Also Read: Exclusive: 'Kashmiris have understood the agenda of conflict entrepreneurs'

    Last Updated May 22, 2022, 10:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New bridge in area illegally occupied by China, says India

    New bridge in area illegally occupied by China, says India

    Satellite imagery shows China building larger bridge near Pangong Tso

    Satellite imagery shows China building larger bridge near Pangong Tso

    Rajnath Singh speaks with team TMR, praises their exceptional work

    Rajnath Singh speaks with team TMR, praises their exceptional work

    Army shelves idea for all-women 'Sierra' squadron at National Defence Academy

    Army shelves idea for all-women 'Sierra' squadron at National Defence Academy

    Navy just launched one of its largest destroyers, INS Surat

    Navy just launched one of its largest destroyers, INS Surat

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan once said that he set 7 rules for Suhana Khan's future boyfriends; know them RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan once said that he set 7 rules for Suhana Khan's future boyfriends; know them

    Petrol diesel price today, May 22: Check the rates in your city

    Petrol, diesel price today, May 22: Check fuel rates in your city

    Google honours 'Gama Pehlwan' on 144th birthday with a Doodle facts trivia more

    Google honours 'Gama Pehlwan' on 144th birthday; Do you know him?

    Astrology Daily Horoscope, May 22: Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Daily Horoscope, May 22, 2022: Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Is all well between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma drb

    Is all well between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma?

    Recent Videos

    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon