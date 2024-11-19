Karnataka shocks citizens: Treatment costs at Bengaluru govt hospitals hiked by 10-30%

The Congress government in Karnataka has raised medical service rates at government hospitals under BMCRI by 10% to 30%. The hike includes charges for OPD registration, inpatient admission, blood tests, ward charges, and sewage management, raising concerns about affordability.

First Published Nov 19, 2024, 5:41 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 5:41 PM IST

The Congress government, which came to power with the promise of improving the standard of living through various guarantees, has now introduced another price hike that will impact the people of Bengaluru. The government has revised the treatment rates in several government hospitals, increasing the cost of medical services at hospitals under the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

A recent meeting held by the authorities led to a revision of rates for various treatments, surgeries, blood tests, scans, and other medical services at key government hospitals, including Victoria Hospital, Vani Vilasa Hospital, Minto Hospital, Super Specialty Hospital, and trauma care centres. The revised rates are expected to apply immediately, as instructed by the heads of these hospitals.

With the recent hike, medical services at hospitals under BMCRI will see an increase ranging from 10% to 30%. This is part of a broader revision of medical charges at all government hospitals across the state. BMCRI has already issued a circular instructing the hospital heads to update the official rate list and record the changes in the e-hospital software.

The new rates have already raised concerns among patients and their families who rely on government hospitals for affordable treatment. The following are the revised rates across various services:

1. OPD registration fee
   - Previous Rate: Rs. 10  
   - Current Rate: Rs. 20  
   - Increase: Rs. 10

2. Inpatient admission fee 
   - Previous Rate: Rs. 25  
   - Current Rate: Rs. 50  
   - Increase: Rs. 25

3. Blood test fees
   - Previous Rate: Rs. 70  
   - Current Rate: Rs. 120  
   - Increase: Rs. 50

4. Ward charges  
   - Previous Rate: Rs. 25  
   - Current Rate: Rs. 50  
   - Increase: Rs. 25

5. Sewage management fee  
   - Previous Rate: Rs. 10  
   - Current Rate: Rs. 50  
   - Increase: Rs. 40

These rate increases are expected to affect a large number of patients who rely on the affordability of government hospitals in the city. As part of the recent directive, the heads of the hospitals have been instructed to immediately apply these revised rates and make necessary updates in the hospital management software.

The increase in medical service costs, especially in the wake of rising living expenses, has left many people worried about their ability to afford treatment. As more families turn to government hospitals due to the high cost of private healthcare, this rate hike could place additional pressure on those already struggling financially.

