    PM Modi pays tribute to Sant Mirabai in Mathura, unveils commemorative coin, stamp

    Arriving in Mathura today, PM Modi commenced his visit by offering prayers at the sacred Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, marking his inaugural visit to the revered birthplace of Lord Krishna.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 6:56 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (November 23) made a significant gesture by unveiling a commemorative stamp and coin honoring Sant Mirabai, commemorating the birth anniversary of the revered saint. His visit to Mathura encompassed participation in the 'Braj Raj Utsav' and the special 'Mirabai Janmotsav' celebrations, signifying a historic occasion.

    Arriving in Mathura today, PM Modi commenced his visit by offering prayers at the sacred Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, marking his inaugural visit to the revered birthplace of Lord Krishna. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied him during this spiritually significant temple visit.

    This unprecedented visit to the birth place of Lord Krishna stands as a Prime Minister's first-ever appearance, marked by meticulous arrangements made to accord him a grand welcome during his three-hour stay.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally greeted and received PM Modi upon his arrival in Mathura, highlighting the reverence and significance attached to the occasion.

    Additionally, PM Modi's participation in the Sant Mirabai Janmotsav, dedicated to honoring Sant Mirabai, underlines the cultural and spiritual richness embedded in the celebrations. The Prime Minister's engagement in this commemorative event further symbolizes the government's acknowledgment of and respect for revered figures in India's cultural heritage.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 6:56 PM IST
