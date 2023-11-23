Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi arrives in Mathura, offers prayers at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple (WATCH)

This momentous visit marks the first instance of a Prime Minister gracing Shri Krishna's birthplace. Elaborate arrangements were in place to orchestrate a grand reception for the Prime Minister, who was set to spend three hours in Mathura.

In a historic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (November 23) arrived in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, to take part in the 'Braj Raj Utsav' and 'Mirabai Janmotsav' celebrations. Upon his arrival in the sacred city, the Prime Minister made a visit to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, offering prayers during his inaugural trip to the revered birthplace of Lord Krishna. Accompanying him during this temple visit was Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

This momentous visit marks the first instance of a Prime Minister gracing Shri Krishna's birthplace. Elaborate arrangements were in place to orchestrate a grand reception for the Prime Minister, who was set to spend three hours in Mathura. Personally welcoming PM Modi upon his arrival was Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Election Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for 'pickpocket' jibe at PM Modi

Of immense significance is the timing of the Prime Minister's visit, synchronizing with the recent Allahabad High Court's nod for the construction of Yogi Adityanath's Banke Bihari temple corridor in Uttar Pradesh. The approval paves the way to remove impediments obstructing the corridor's development.

During his stay, PM Modi’s itinerary included a 40-minute address at the Braj Raj Utsav Railway Ground. Additionally, he was scheduled to watch a 5-minute documentary created by the administration, commemorating the 525th birth anniversary of Mirabai.

Jammu and Kashmir: Another soldier killed in Rajouri encounter, total 5 Army personnel martyred