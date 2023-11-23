Election Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for 'pickpocket' jibe at PM Modi

The BJP's complaint asserted that referring to any individual as a 'jaibkatra' not only constitutes vicious abuse but also amounts to character assassination, aiming to harm the person's reputation and mislead the public.

The Election Commission of India on Thursday (November 23) took action aganist Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by issuing a show cause notice in response to complaints from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding his comments directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Rajasthan's Barmer.

According to the poll panel's statement, the BJP alleged that likening a prime minister to a 'jaibkatra' (pickpocket) and using the term 'panauti' was unbecoming of a senior leader from a national political party. The BJP also contested the claim of granting waivers worth Rs 14,00,000 crore over nine years, labeling it as unsubstantiated.

Gandhi has been summoned to appear before the Election Commission on November 25 to address these allegations.

At the election rally, Gandhi had remarked, "The pickpocket never comes alone, there are three people... Prime Minister Narendra Modi's job is to divert your attention. He comes on TV from the front and distracts the public by raising topics of Hindu-Muslim, demonetization, and GST. Meanwhile, Adani comes from behind and takes the money."

In response to the remarks, the BJP's complaint asserted that referring to any individual as a 'jaibkatra' not only constitutes vicious abuse but also amounts to character assassination, aiming to harm the person's reputation and mislead the public.

