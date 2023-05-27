PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59th death anniversary

On November 14, Nehru's birth anniversary is also celebrated as Children's Day every year in India. He had a great fondness for kids, and children use to call him Chacha Nehru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 27) paid tributes to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59th death anniversary. Nehru became India's first PM after independence and had a prominent role in India's freedom struggle.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "On his death anniversary, I pay tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru".

The former Indian Prime Minister was among the key leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC) and had fought against the Britishers. On May 27, 1964, the first Prime Minister of India took his last breath. He was the PM from 1947 to 1964 till he died at the age of 74.

On November 14, Nehru's birth anniversary is also celebrated as Children's Day every year in India. He had a great fondness for kids, and children use to call him Chacha Nehru.

Meanwhile, Congress also took to Titter and called Nehru the "Architect of modern India" on his death anniversary. "We remember Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister and the 'Architect of Modern India' on his death anniversary."

"A visionary who led the nation to great heights through a plethora of economic policies and industrial establishments," the grand old party wrote on its official Twitter handle.