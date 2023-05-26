Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Teak from Maharashtra, carpets from UP, granite from Rajasthan: New Parliament a reflection of India

    The new Parliament building saw the entire country come together to construct the temple of democracy, thus reflecting the true spirit of  Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

    New Parliament building uses materials from across India
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 26, 2023, 8:04 PM IST

    New details are emerging about the new Parliament building that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. According to sources, the task of construction of the new Parliament building involved several key construction activities being done off-site as well.

    Further, the construction also saw the usage of materials sourced from across the country. In a way, it saw the entire country come together to construct the temple of democracy, thus reflecting the true spirit of  Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, sources added.

    Here are some interesting facts about the new Parliament building:

    * Teak wood was sourced from Nagpur, Maharashtra.  

    * Sandstone (Red & White) was procured from Sarmathura, Rajasthan. 

    * Carpets used in the building have been procured from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

    * Bamboo wood flooring has been brought in from Agartala, Tripura

    * Stone Jali works were got from Rajnagar, Rajasthan and Noida in Uttar Pradesh

    * The Ashoka Emblem was sourced from Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Jaipur in Rajasthan while the Ashok Chakra was brought in from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. 

    * Some of the furniture was procured from Mumbai

    * Lakha red granite used in the structure came from Lakha in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer while the Kesharia Green Stone was procured from Udaipur and the Ambaji white marble from Ambaji in Rajasthan. 

    * Stone carving work was brought in from Abu Road and Udaipur, and stone aggregate from Kotputali, Rajasthan.
     
    * The M-Sand was procured from Chakari Dadri in Haryana while the Fly Ash Bricks were brought from NCR Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. 

    * The brasswork and pre-cast trenches were brought from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, while the false ceiling steel structure above the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha came from the Union Territory of Daman and Diu.

    Last Updated May 26, 2023, 8:27 PM IST
