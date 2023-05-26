WATCH: First Look of India's new Parliament building; PM Modi says 'will make every Indian proud'

The ceremony to inaugurate the new Parliament building will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer on Sunday followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha chamber by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Asianet Newsable has accessed a never-seen-before video of India's new Parliament building, which is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28

The ceremony to inaugurate the new Parliament building will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer on Sunday followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha chamber by Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi Modi on Friday said the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud, and shared a video of the newly-constructed complex. Posting the video on Twitter, Modi also urged people to share the video with their voiceover, using the hashtag 'My Parliament My Pride'.

"The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request -- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don't forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride," the Prime Minister said on Twitter.

As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday even as 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.

The Opposition has stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Modi over the inauguration of the new Parliament building, with the Congress saying "one man's ego and desire for self-promotion" has denied the first tribal woman President her constitutional privilege to inaugurate the complex.

While alleging that the opposition parties had decided to boycott the inauguration just because the new Parliament has been built at the initiative of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP has appealed to the opposition parties to attend the "historic day" of its inauguration by showing "big heart".