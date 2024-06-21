PM Modi leads 10th International Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, from where he led the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Complex (SKICC) on Friday. This is Modi’s first visit to the Valley after becoming prime minister for the third consecutive term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga and said the day is creating new records in the world. "I extend greetings to people of the country and people performing yoga in every corner of the world on Yoga Day," stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Globally, the number of yoga practitioners is rising.

"International Yoga Day has completed a historic journey of 10 years. In 2014, I proposed International Yoga Day at the United Nations. This proposal by India was supported by 177 nations and this was a record in itself. Since then, Yoga Day has been creating new records," he said.

"As we mark 10th International Yoga Day, I urge everyone to make yoga part of their daily lives," he stated. The Prime Minister praised Srinagar and said, "I have the chance to visit the land of 'yoga' and 'sadhana.' We can sense the 'shakti' that comes from yoga in Srinagar."



"Yoga promotes wellness, strength, and good health. It's wonderful to be a part of the Srinagar programming this year," the prime minister stated.

The event, which was scheduled to start at 6.30 am at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of the Dal Lake, was disrupted due to heavy rain in the city.

Over the years, PM Modi has led Yoga Day celebrations at various iconic locations, including Delhi's Kartavya Path, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi and Jabalpur. Last year, he led the events at the UN Headquarters in New York, which is expected to bring more attention to the Srinagar programme.

Massive security drills have taken place in and around Srinagar. High alert has been declared across the district. The Special Protection Group has conducted mock drills on all the routes leading to the SKICC. The venue of the function - taken over by the SPG two days ahead of the Prime Minister's visit -- has been thoroughly sanitised.

