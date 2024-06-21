Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi leads 10th International Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, from where he led the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Complex (SKICC) on Friday. This is Modi’s first visit to the Valley after becoming prime minister for the third consecutive term.

    PM Modi leads 10th International Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 8:29 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga and said the day is creating new records in the world. "I extend greetings to people of the country and people performing yoga in every corner of the world on Yoga Day," stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Globally, the number of yoga practitioners is rising.

    "International Yoga Day has completed a historic journey of 10 years. In 2014, I proposed International Yoga Day at the United Nations. This proposal by India was supported by 177 nations and this was a record in itself. Since then, Yoga Day has been creating new records," he said.

    "As we mark 10th International Yoga Day, I urge everyone to make yoga part of their daily lives," he stated. The Prime Minister praised Srinagar and said, "I have the chance to visit the land of 'yoga' and 'sadhana.' We can sense the 'shakti' that comes from yoga in Srinagar."

    "Yoga promotes wellness, strength, and good health. It's wonderful to be a part of the Srinagar programming this year," the prime minister stated. 

    The event, which was scheduled to start at 6.30 am at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of the Dal Lake, was disrupted due to heavy rain in the city.

    Over the years, PM Modi has led Yoga Day celebrations at various iconic locations, including Delhi's Kartavya Path, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi and Jabalpur. Last year, he led the events at the UN Headquarters in New York, which is expected to bring more attention to the Srinagar programme.

    Massive security drills have taken place in and around Srinagar. High alert has been declared across the district. The Special Protection Group has conducted mock drills on all the routes leading to the SKICC. The venue of the function - taken over by the SPG two days ahead of the Prime Minister's visit -- has been thoroughly sanitised.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2024, 8:29 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Rain: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today June 21 2024, sounds orange alert in 3 districts; Check anr

    Kerala Rain: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today, sounds orange alert in 3 districts; Check

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in liquor policy case on bond of Rs 1 lakh AJR

    'Satyameva Jayate': AAP after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal granted bail in liquor policy case on bond of Rs 1 lakh

    Someone who has failed 3 times cannot represent students', BJP's jab at Rahul Gandhi over paper leaks AJR

    'Someone who has failed 3 times cannot represent students', BJP's jab at Rahul Gandhi over NEET paper leaks

    French journalist Sebastien Farcis claims 'forced to leave India' after permit renewal denies; read statement snt

    French journalist Sebastien Farcis claims 'forced to leave India' after permit renewal denies; read statement

    Delhi govt to impound overage vehicles found parked in public places; all you need to know AJR

    Delhi govt to impound overage vehicles found parked in public places; all you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Rain: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today June 21 2024, sounds orange alert in 3 districts; Check anr

    Kerala Rain: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today, sounds orange alert in 3 districts; Check

    Top 6 tennis stars who practice yoga to enhance their game osf

    Top 6 tennis stars who practice yoga to enhance their game

    PM Modi to Justin Trudeau yoga day 2024 A look at world leaders who practice it gcw

    PM Modi to Justin Trudeau: A look at world leaders who practice yoga

    Yoga Day 2024: How to choose the perfect yoga mat gcw eai

    Yoga Day 2024: How to choose the perfect yoga mat?

    International Yoga Day 2024: THESE 5 poses will help you to combat stress, find inner peace gcw

    Yoga Day 2024: THESE 5 poses help to combat stress, find inner peace

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon