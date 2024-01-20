Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Tiruchirappalli, people shower flower petals (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow and was showered with petals by the locals. He came to Rameswaram to offer prayers and darshan at the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple. He was greeted by thousands of locals. Watch the video here.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited two prominent temples in Tamil Nadu--Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli and Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram--on January 20 (Saturday). PM Modi conducted a road show in both of the temple towns, hundreds of people lined up on both sides of the street to greet him. Additionally, the PM received gifts, which he would carry to Ayodhya.

    The Prime Minister took part in a ceremony at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, earlier in the day. Prime Minister also listened to various scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayanam in this temple. Prime Minister Modi is observing an 11-day Anushthan ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

    Also Read | Ram Mandir: Here's what PM Modi was presented with at Ranganathaswamy Temple

     

    PM Modi sought blessings from an elephant named 'Andal' in the temple premises. The Puranas and Sangam era manuscripts both make reference to the temple, which is one of the oldest temple complexes in the nation and is situated in Srirangam, Trichy.

    Prime Minister Modi has, over the last few days, visited several temples in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala ahead of the Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. 

     'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir will be held on January 22. The consecration ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end at 1 pm. PM Modi will then address a gathering of over 7,000 people at the venue

    Also Read | PM Modi offers prayers at Sri Rangam temple, seeks blessings from elephant (PHOTOS)

