    Ram Mandir: Here's what PM Modi was presented with at Ranganathaswamy Temple

    During his visit to the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Trichy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi listened to a scholar’s recitation of verses from the Kamba Ramayanam. It was at this very temple that Kamban first presented his version of Ramayana and won the hearts of the people.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 20, 2024, 4:13 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple on Saturday was presented with a gift by the priests to be taken to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. On behalf of the presiding priests at the ancient temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli, the Prime Minister was given a present in a basket which to be taken to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

    The Prime Minister visited the renowned temple in Tiruchirappalli to offer prayers. He was clad in traditional Tamil attire where he wore 'veshti' (dhothi) and an angawastram (a shawl). Modi also took blessings from the temple elephant named 'Andal' on the premises who also played a mouth organ. Later, he listened to verses from 'Kambaramayanam', the 12th-century epic written by Tamil poet Kambar.

    Ram Mandir Here is what PM Modi was presented with at Ranganathaswamy Temple to be taken to Ayodhya gcwThe 'Kambaramayanam' is among the oldest renditions of the Ramayana. It is said that the poet Kambar had first publicly presented his Ramayana at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and won the hearts of the people.

    Upon Modi's arrival, the temple priests greeted him with welcome slogans written on the road in Sanskrit. Priests of the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple bestowed a "Sadari" (crown, symbolising Lord Vishnu's blessings) to Modi, the first prime minister to visit the shrine.

    The Sri Ranganathaswamy temple is an ancient Vaishnavaite temple dedicated to Sri Ranganathar which has India's largest temple compound and one of the world's greatest religious complexes. The temple is said to have been built during the Vijayanagara era and is located on an island where the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers converge.

     'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir will be held on January 22. The consecration ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end at 1 pm. PM Modi will then address a gathering of over 7,000 people at the venue

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2024, 4:13 PM IST
