PM Modi extends spiritual bond between India-Thailand through Lord Buddha's relics; check details

This significant journey was facilitated by a special Indian Air Force aircraft, symbolizing the relics' distinguished status as 'State Guests'. The relics hold immense reverence globally among Buddhist followers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 5) emphasized the profound spiritual connection between India and Thailand, inspired by the ideals of Lord Buddha. Responding to the Indian embassy's post on the overwhelming reverence shown by nearly a million devotees in Thailand towards the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples, PM Modi expressed his joy for the spiritually enriching experience.

Between February 23 and March 3, devotees in Bangkok paid homage to the holy relics, highlighting the enduring spiritual bridge that exists between the two nations. PM Modi urged devotees to visit Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, and Krabi, where the relics are set to be enshrined in the coming days.

