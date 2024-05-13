Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Will make Pakistan wear bangles': PM Modi attacks 'cowards' fearful of Pak's nuclear power (WATCH)

    His statements come in the wake of Farooq Abdullah's remarks about Pakistan possessing nuclear weapons and not being weak. "If Pakistan doesn't wear bangles, we'll make them wear bangles. Earlier, I thought they didn't have food; now it seems they lack bangles too," PM Modi said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 13) launched a scathing attack on the opposition INDIA bloc during an election rally in Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar, labelling its leaders as "cowards" who are "scared of Pakistan's nuclear power". While not directly naming National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, PM Modi's remarks appeared to be a response to Abdullah's recent comments about Pakistan's nuclear capabilities.

    "The INDIA bloc appears to be led by individuals who are fearful of Pakistan and haunted by the specter of its nuclear power," PM Modi said.

    'Narendra Modi rises above political interests': MP Milind Deora recalls first meeting with PM (WATCH)

    Furthermore, the Prime Minister criticised the opposition for their alleged soft stance towards Pakistan on terrorism issues and their skepticism regarding surgical strikes. He also accused the Left allies of advocating for the dismantling of India's nuclear arsenal.

    During another election rally in Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency, PM Modi highlighted the recovery of significant amounts of money in raids against politicians, stressing that the recovered funds belong to the nation's impoverished citizens.

    Contrasting himself with his opponents, PM Modi declared that he has no political successors, asserting that the common people are his true heirs. He slammed parties like Congress and RJD for allegedly fostering extortion and kidnapping during their tenures, vowing to safeguard reservations and prevent any attempts to undermine them.

    AAP MP, former DCW chief Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's close aide

    The Prime Minister also criticised the opposition for making statements about Ayodhya's Ram temple, accusing them of deliberately inflaming sentiments. As the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections unfolded, he urged citizens to vote in large numbers for the NDA to ensure the formation of a robust government.

