    IPL 2024: Tom Moody criticises Punjab Kings' leadership amidst IPL playoff drought

    Former IPL coach Tom Moody raises concerns over the Punjab Kings' leadership instability as the franchise continues to grapple with a prolonged absence from the playoffs. Despite acknowledging emerging talent, Moody underscores the importance of stable leadership for sustained success in the IPL.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 13, 2024, 5:29 PM IST

    As another Indian Premier League (IPL) season concludes, the Punjab Kings' decade-long absence from the playoffs persists. Tom Moody, the inaugural head coach of the PBKS (previously known as Kings XI Punjab), attributes the team's struggles to its "inconsistent leadership." This observation arises from the franchise's history of appointing 15 different captains over 17 IPL seasons.

    Moody, a cricket expert and commentator for IPL 2024 on Star Sports, expressed his concerns to IANS, highlighting the detrimental impact of leadership inconsistency both on and off the field. Despite leading Punjab to their first playoff appearance in 2008, Moody emphasises the necessity of stable leadership for sustained success, drawing from his successful tenure with the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

    While critical of Punjab's leadership woes, Moody remains optimistic about the IPL's ability to nurture young talent. He lauds emerging stars like Riyan Parag and Abhishek Porel, noting their breakout performances in the tournament. Moody concludes by praising the IPL as a platform for both domestic and overseas players to showcase their skills on the global stage.

