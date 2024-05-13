Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Modi's Varanasi roadshow: Supporters welcome PM; doppelganger reiterates BJP's '400 Paar' prediction (WATCH)

    As PM Modi prepares to file his nomination for a third term from Varanasi, the city is abuzz with anticipation for his nomination-eve roadshow. Scheduled a day before his nomination filing, the roadshow promises a vibrant display of cultural richness, with shehnai tunes, conch shells, and drum beats.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2024, 6:18 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a roadshow in his constituency Varanasi, from where he is contesting the Lok Sabha elections, amid the fourth phase of polling across India. He will be filing his nomination from the seat in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday (May 14). Taking to X, the prime minister said Kashi is “special” because of the “unbelievable” warmth and affection of the people.

    Prime Minister Modi is running for a third term in Varanasi, which will hold its seventh and final phase of voting on June 1. He paid respect to the monument of Hindu Mahasabha founder Madan Mohan Malaviya before embarking on his tour. He was joined by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    Meanwhile, a person of slight resemblance to PM Modi came in support of PM Modi during his roadshow in Varanasi. He said, "It was a great experience (to witness PM Modi's roadshow)...PM Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time. He will win more than 10 lakh votes from Varanasi."

    The roadshow began at Malviya Chauraha, Lanka, and ended in Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. It will travel via Sant Ravidas Gate, Assi, Shivala, Sonarpura, Jangambadi, and Godaulia. According to BJP insiders, the PM will spend the night at the BLW guesthouse.

    Office-bearers of the BJP said people from different communities, including Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Maheshwari, Marwari, Tamil and Punjabi, welcomed PM Modi at 100 points in 11 zones during the roadshow. He was welcomed with the blowing of conches and beats of dhols and ‘damrus’.

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 6:40 PM IST
