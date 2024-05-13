Home remedies: 7 DIY solutions to get rid of dandruff naturally

Lifestyle
Crush a few garlic cloves and mix them with honey to form a paste. Apply this paste to your scalp and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off.
Apply plain yogurt to your scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing off with water and shampooing.
Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to your scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing off with water. You can also use aloe vera-based shampoos.
Mix a few drops of tea tree oil with your regular shampoo and wash your hair. Alternatively, dilute tea tree oil with a carrier oil like coconut oil and massage it into your scalp
Massage warm coconut oil into your scalp, leave it on for at least 30 minutes or overnight, and then shampoo as usual. Repeat this treatment regularly for best results.
Boil neem leaves in water, strain the solution, and let it cool. Use this neem-infused water as a final rinse after shampooing.
Apply freshly squeezed lemon juice to your scalp and massage gently. Leave it on for 5-10 minutes before rinsing thoroughly with water.