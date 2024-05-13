Lifestyle

Pani Puri to Vada Pav-7 popular street food in Mumbai

Here are seven popular street foods you must try when in Mumbai.

Pav Bhaji

Pav bhaji is a spicy vegetable mash served with pav bread. It consists of mashed potatoes, tomatoes, onions, peas, and spices, cooked on a griddle.

Pani Puri/Golgappa

This beloved street food consists of hollow, crispy puris filled with a spicy and tangy mixture of flavoured water (pani), tamarind chutney, mashed potatoes, chickpeas, and spices.

Missal Pav

Originating from Maharashtra, missal pav is a spicy curry made with sprouted moth beans, topped with farsan, chopped onions, tomatoes, and coriander. 
 

Vada Pav

Often referred to as Mumbai's favourite street food, vada pav consists of a spicy potato fritter sandwiched between a pav, chutneys, and sometimes fried green chillies. 
 

Bhel Puri

Bhel puri is a savory and tangy snack made with puffed rice (murmura), sev (crunchy chickpea flour noodles), chopped onions, tomatoes, potatoes, and a mix of chutneys.

Sev Puri

Another popular chaat item is sev puri, which features crispy puris topped with mashed potatoes, chopped onions, tomatoes, and various chutneys.

Dabeli

Originally from the Kutch region of Gujarat, dabeli has become a popular street food in Mumbai. It consists of a spicy potato filling layered with a sweet and tangy chutney.

