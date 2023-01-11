PM Modi congratulates 'RRR' team on Golden Globes win, says, 'Every Indian is proud'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated team RRR for their big win at the Golden Globe Awards 2023, calling it a 'very special moment.' The famous 'Naatu Naatu' song from the SS Rajamouli-directed blockbuster won the award for Best Original Song.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated team RRR for their big win at the Golden Globe Awards 2023, calling it a 'very special moment' on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The famous 'Naatu Naatu' song from the SS Rajamouli-directed blockbuster won the award for Best Original Song. The awards were announced today morning.



PM Modi tweeted, "A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud."

Also, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the film's cast and crew, saying, "There cannot be a prouder moment for our country than our art getting recognised in the greatest global arenas."

The film was represented at the Global Globes by director SS Rajamouli, and its actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who played the role of freedom fighters. They were joined by Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela, Jr NTR's wife Laxmi Pranathi, SS Rajamouli's wife Rama Rajamouli and SS Karthikeya. The squad erupted in joy as the announcement was made. A video from the ceremony was tweeted by RRR Movie.

The period drama, set in British-occupied India in the 1920s, depicts the stories of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film was also nominated for Best Non-English Language Film.

RRR is the first Indian film to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award in over two decades. The other two Indian films that received foreign language nominations were Salaam Bombay! in 1988 and Monsoon Wedding in 2001, directed by Mira Nair.

