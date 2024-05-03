Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Doctors remove 10 kg tumour from woman's stomach in a 3-hour surgery at Kozhikode Medical College

    A woman sought treatment at Kozhikode Medical College's Gynecology Department for abdominal pain and a swollen stomach. Diagnostic tests revealed a uterine tumor, leading to a complex surgical procedure.
     

    Kerala: Doctors remove 10 kg tumour from woman's stomach in a 3-hour surgery at Kozhikode Medical College anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 3, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

    The Kozhikode Medical College removed a tumor weighing more than 10 kg from the stomach of a young woman who came with abdominal pain. The uterine tumor from the 43-year-old woman from Malappuram's Moonniyur was removed by a complex surgery under the guidance of the gynecology department of the medical college. The 36 cm long and 33 cm wide uterine fibroid was removed in a 3-hour long surgery. 

    Also read: Kerala Shocker! Newborn wrapped in white cloth hurled outside residence in Kochi

    The health status of the young woman who is in intensive care after surgery is satisfactory. Health Minister Veena George congratulated the entire team who led the surgery.

    The woman visited the Gynecology Department at Kozhikode Medical College a week ago due to abdominal pain, accompanied by a swollen stomach and no other symptoms. Subsequent tests, including ultrasound and MRI scans, confirmed the presence of a uterine tumor. The surgery proved challenging due to the tumor's high blood flow, necessitating the suturing of uterine blood vessels at the surgery's outset to prevent bleeding. While blood was prepared for potential transfusion, it ultimately wasn't required, and the surgery concluded successfully.

    The surgery was performed by Gynecology Department Cancer Specialist Dr Santosh Kuriakos, Dr Ammu Mohan, Dr Aishwarya Gautam, Dr Anjana, Anesthesia Department Dr Binu Sajid, Dr Sonu SA, Staff Nurse Saritha CS, Sijimol George and Nursing Assistant Ashokan VK. Dr Jyothy Ramesh Chandran, Head of Gynecology Department supervised the surgery.

    Also read: Karnataka: Woman tied to pole, assaulted after son elopes with girl in Haveri
     

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-378 May 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-378 May 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Shocker! Newborn wrapped in white cloth hurled outside residence in Kochi anr

    Kerala Shocker! Newborn wrapped in white cloth hurled outside residence in Kochi

    Kerala: Authorities take disciplinary action against 14 KSRTC for taking ungranted leaves in Pathanamthitta rkn

    Kerala: Authorities take disciplinary action against 14 KSRTC for taking ungranted leaves in Pathanamthitta

    Kerala: Educational institutions across the state to remain closed till May 6 due to extreme heat rkn

    Kerala: Educational institutions across the state to remain closed till May 6 due to extreme heatwave

    Kerala records sale of liquor worth Rs 1453 crore this year; Read rkn

    Kerala records sale of liquor worth Rs 1453 crore this year; Read

    Recent Stories

    Who is Paul Richard Soliz? Does Britney Spears' latest boyfriend have a criminal record? RBA

    Who is Paul Richard Soliz? Does Britney Spears' latest boyfriend have a criminal record? Read THIS

    Gold price on May 3: Know 22 and 24 carat rate city-wise gcw

    Gold price on May 3: Know 22 and 24 carat rate city-wise

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' row: MLA HD Revanna, relative Satish Babu face allegations of kidnapping victim vkp

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' row: Victim's son accuses HD Revanna, relative Satish Babu of kidnapping mother

    Deepak Tijori reveals SHOCKING incident about Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan from the 90s; Read on ATG

    Deepak Tijori reveals SHOCKING incident about Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan from the 90s; Read on

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-378 May 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-378 May 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon