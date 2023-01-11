Golden Globes 2023: Celebs congratulate team for RRR song Naatu Naatu win, fans hail, 'most celebrated song'

It is a proud moment for our country India. A first for our Indian cinema noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli directorial RRR song Naatu Naatu has won the Golden Globe 2023 award for Best Original song leaving behind Taylor Swift and other big names.

It is that time of the year when celebrities dress up to their best on the red carpet. The noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli directorial and global blockbuster film RRR, got selected by the Jury for two categories at the coveted Golden Globe Awards ceremony happening at Beverly Hills in California. RRR has become the only film from India to win a Golden Globe award

Our Indian cinema has created a new world record and history in itself. Out of the two categories, the RRR song Naatu Naatu has won the Best original song award. In this song category, even Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were nominated. The song left all these big names behind. It is a pride-filled moment to say that India has created a new benchmark by winning the Golden Globe award. From the moment the RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe, the social media and internet got filled up with fans congratulating the team.

"A Telugu song wins Golden Globe. An Indian song wins Golden Globe. An Asian song wins Golden Globe. You can fall into any umbrella n feel proud or happy about it. Stay away from crying out of jealousy. #NaatuNaatu is most loved and celebrated song of the decade," said a fan. "What is epic about the #NaatuNaatu win at #GoldenGlobes2023 is the competition it beat - Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Lady Gaga...OMG," added a fan. "Credit goes to Purely for both Heros @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 Because of their dance, the song got global reach And then Credit to @ssrajamouli for conceptualizing the IDEA of #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie Congratulations Indian Film Industry for the prestigious award," added another fan. "What a historic moment for the entire Indian Film Industry… Could not be more honoured to note that #NaatuNaatu has become the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! @ssrajamouli garu and @mmkeeravaani garu, it’s all your vision and magic.. #RRRForOscars," a fan said. "An amazing #GoldenGlobes2023 win for the rousing, foot-tapping #NaatuNaatu! Heartiest congratulations @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani #JrNTR #Ramcharan and the entire #RRRMovie cast and crew. You made us proud," said a fan.

Many celebs also congratulated the team for this historic and big win globally at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "An outstanding achievement for my Kshana kshanam music director ⁦@mmkeeravaani..His RRR song won the golden globes for best song in competition with Rihanna, Lady gags etc ..Hey keeravani, WAY TO GO ..KEEP SOARING!."

NTR Jr took to his Instagram handle and congratulated the music director MM Keeravani for this big win for their film RRR. He wrote, "Congratulations Sirji, on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award! I have danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart... #mmkeeravaani #rrrmovie."

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and reposted the video of the Golden Globes on her story. She left heart emojis in the caption. Iconic south industry superstar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and posted the video ofNaatu Naatu winning Golden Globe. His caption read, "What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu. Take a Bow. Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !! India is proud of you! #NaatuNaatu."

Iconic music legend and singer A.R. Rahman took to his Twitter handle and congratulated the entire team. His Twitter caption read, "Incredible ..Paradigm shift Congrats to Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats to @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!."

