Golden Globes 2023: RRR loses best non-English film title to Argentina 1985 - Read Details

While it was a proud moment for our Indian cinema to win the Golden Globe award for Naatu Naatu from RRR, sadly the team RRR lost the best non-English film title to Argentina 1985. The team will have to settle with only one win.

Our Indian cinema has created a new world record and history in itself. Out of the two categories, the RRR song Naatu Naatu has won the Best original song award. In this song category, even Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift got nominated. The song left all these big names behind.

It is a pride-filled moment to say that India has created a new benchmark by winning the Golden Globe award. From the moment the RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe, the social media and internet got filled up with fans congratulating the team. But in a heartbreaking turn of events, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and team RRR have to settle down with only one win for Golden Globes 2023.

ALSO READ: Varisu Full Movie in HD Leaked: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika's film on Tamilrockers, Torrent sites

RRR lost the Best Non-English Language Film award to Argentina 1985. Others nominated in the category include the German war film All Quiet on the Western Front, the Belgian film Close and Park Chan-Wook’s Decision to Leave. Starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr, RRR had high hopes pinned to its winning. Especially after the phenomenal reaction the film received internationally. Fans were hoping that, if not for the Best Picture award, the movie would have bagged the Best Non-English Language Film at the Golden Globe Awards this year. But RRR lost the non-English language film award to the critically acclaimed German film Argentina 1985.

Argentina 1985 has won the best non-English language film award at Golden Globes this year. The plot of Argentina 1985 got adapted from the true story of public prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo. These public prosecutors raised their voices by daring to investigate and prosecute Argentina’s bloodiest military dictatorship in 1985. Not affected much by the powerful influence of the military within their fragile new democracy. Strassera and Moreno Ocampo created a young legal team of unlikely heroes for their David-vs-Goliath battle. Under constant threat to themselves and their families, they raced against time to bring justice to the victims of the military junta. The film has garnered rave reviews for its compelling storytelling, stellar performances, and riveting plot. There is one terrific dialogue in the trailer, where Luis Moreno's character says, "The responsibility of the command lies with the Juntas. We must prove they knew about it." This reveals that their battle to save their people and country from an unfaithful dictatorship will not be easy as no other country had gathered the guts to prosecute the dictatorship until Argentina 1985. Overall, the trailer has a perfect blend of drama, gore, action, emotional undertones, and a gritty storyline as well.

Trailer

The Golden Globe 2023 award-winning film, Argentina 1985 trailer can be watched here. It is available to be watched with English subtitles on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Golden Globe Awards 2023 Live Updates: House of the Dragon wins Best TV Series Drama