Golden Globes 2023: Ram Charan talks about wanting to portray the iconic role of Tony Stark in a Marvel film

During his red carpet appearance, the pan-Indian global star Ram Charan spilled beans on wanting to do a Marvel film and also opened up about the character he would love to play.

It is that time of the year when celebrities dress up to their best on the red carpet. The noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli directorial and global blockbuster film RRR got selected by the Jury for two categories at the coveted Golden Globe Awards ceremony happening at Beverly Hills in California. RRR has become the only film from India to win a Golden Globe award. SS Rajamouli’s RRR had all the eyes. The NTR Jr - Ram Charan starrer global pan-Indian blockbuster film has created a new history for Indian cinema. The film has won the Golden Globe 2023 award for best original song.

Our Indian cinema has created a new world record and history in itself. Out of the two categories, the RRR song Naatu Naatu has won the Best original song award. In this song category, even Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift got nominated. The song left all these big names behind. It is a pride-filled moment to say that India has created a new benchmark by winning the Golden Globe award.

Meanwhile, before the awards ceremony commenced, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, and Jr NTR graced the red carpet at the event. During his appearance, Ram Charan got questioned on ever wanting to essay a superhero in a Marvel movie. In his response, the superstar actor told in his quote to a leading global portal that he was open to the idea of playing an Indian superhero, "Absolutely, why not?".

When asked by the host about which character he wants to play, the actor opened up about his wish about wanting to portray Tony Stark. After the interviewer informed him that his co-star NTR Jr wanted to play the same character, he said, "Or maybe Captain America." He furthermore also added, "We have amazing superheroes in India too. How about you invite one of our heroes back here? That will be great."

Previously, the media mills were buzzing with rumors that SS Rajamouli got approached to direct a superhero film for Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only this, but reports also suggested that Ram Charan and NTR Jr, got approached as well by Marvel makers and studio.

SS Rajamouli got questioned about being approached by Kevin Feige for a Marvel movie. Giving an apt answer to a global entertainment portal, the filmmaker said, "There are a lot of enquiries from Hollywood. But at present, I am committed to doing a movie with Mahesh Babu. He is a big Telugu star. I am committed to doing a film with him."

