Phone tapping case: Mumbai Police confirms Raut and Khadse phones were tapped as anti-social elements

IPS officer and former Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla was accused of illegally tapping phones during her tenure.

Mumbai Police on Wednesday confirmed that the phones of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse were tapped under the pretence of being anti-social elements.

While the investigation discovered that few names were mentioned in State Intelligence Dept (SID) letter that was given to the ACS Home for the phone tapping as anti-social elements, the reason being the ACS permitted the same. Following the same, the leaders' phones were tapped; for Kadse, it was 67 days, and for Raut, 60 days.

Recently, both leaders' statements were recorded in connection with the illegal phone tapping case against senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla.

Raut reacting to the claims of the Mumbai Police, stated that Rashmi Shukla falsely named them all during the government formation in 2019. He also accused some people from the force are working for a single party, and the central government is providing them protection.

The opposition leader in the state, Devendra Fadnavis, disclosed phone records of officers reportedly attempting to influence former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for transfers or plum posts in March 2021.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ordered a probe into the illegal phone tapping done by Shukla. In the report, Shukla was accused of overstepping her brief by the then chief secretary Sitaram J Kunte.

Following the reports, Shukla accepted her fault and apologised for her actions, mentioning personal and family issues.

Kunte reported to Thackeray stating that Shukla had met the CM, Home Minister (Anil Deshmukh) and him and expressed her regret. She also requested to withdraw her report. Because she was a female officer who had undergone traumatic personal problems and had accepted her fault, a sympathetic view was taken, and the case was dropped.

Rashmi Shukla is presently on central deputation and posted as additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad.

