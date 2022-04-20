Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Phone tapping case: Mumbai Police confirms Raut and Khadse phones were tapped as anti-social elements

    IPS officer and former Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla was accused of illegally tapping phones during her tenure. 
     

    Phone tapping case: Mumbai Police confirms Raut and Khadse phones were tapped as anti-social elements - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 4:20 PM IST

    Mumbai Police on Wednesday confirmed that the phones of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse were tapped under the pretence of being anti-social elements. 

    While the investigation discovered that few names were mentioned in State Intelligence Dept (SID) letter that was given to the ACS Home for the phone tapping as anti-social elements, the reason being the ACS permitted the same. Following the same, the leaders' phones were tapped; for Kadse, it was 67 days, and for Raut, 60 days. 

    Recently, both leaders' statements were recorded in connection with the illegal phone tapping case against senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla.

    Raut reacting to the claims of the Mumbai Police, stated that Rashmi Shukla falsely named them all during the government formation in 2019. He also accused some people from the force are working for a single party, and the central government is providing them protection. 

    The opposition leader in the state, Devendra Fadnavis, disclosed phone records of officers reportedly attempting to influence former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for transfers or plum posts in March 2021.

    IPS officer and former Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla were accused of illegally tapping phones during her tenure. 

    The  Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ordered a probe into the illegal phone tapping done by Shukla. In the report, Shukla was accused of overstepping her brief by the then chief secretary Sitaram J Kunte. 

    Following the reports, Shukla accepted her fault and apologised for her actions, mentioning personal and family issues.

    Kunte reported to Thackeray stating that Shukla had met the CM, Home Minister (Anil Deshmukh) and him and expressed her regret. She also requested to withdraw her report. Because she was a female officer who had undergone traumatic personal problems and had accepted her fault, a sympathetic view was taken, and the case was dropped. 

    Rashmi Shukla is presently on central deputation and posted as additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad.

    Also Read: Phone-Tapping case: Mumbai Police records statement of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis

    Also Read: Koregaon Bhima case: Probe commission summons Param Bir Singh, Rashmi Shukla on November 8

    Also Read: Government to probe Priyanka Gandhi's claim on children's Instagram hacki

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2022, 4:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal dances to a Punjabi song while testing E-scooter's music feature; watch - gps

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal dances to a Punjabi song while testing E-scooter’s music feature; watch

    Left with eight days of coal: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over coal crisis - adt

    Left with eight days of coal: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over coal crisis

    Shock and grief in Barau village after mishap claims 10 members of a family

    Shock and grief in Rajasthan village after mishap kills 10 members of family

    Bengaluru in for a damp week: City sees wettest April in 7 years, to receive more showers-dnm

    Bengaluru in for a damp week: City sees wettest April in 7 years, to receive more showers

    Mask compulsory in Delhi again, Rs 500 fine for violators; schools to continue physical classes-dnm

    Mask compulsory in Delhi again, Rs 500 fine for violators; schools to continue physical classes

    Recent Stories

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal dances to a Punjabi song while testing E-scooter's music feature; watch - gps

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal dances to a Punjabi song while testing E-scooter’s music feature; watch

    Pittsburgh named as most affordable city for housing Hong Kong bags last spot gcw

    Pittsburgh named as most affordable city for housing, Hong Kong bags last spot

    EPL 2021-22: Ex-Man United legends tear into Rangnick's men after humiliating loss to Liverpool snt

    Ex-Man United legends tear into Rangnick's men after humiliating loss to Liverpool

    Google to set up first product development centre in Africa s Nairobi gcw

    Google to set up first product development centre in Africa's Nairobi

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon