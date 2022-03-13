Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Phone-Tapping case: Mumbai Police records statement of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis

    The recording of the statement in the transfer posting case went on for two hours.

    Phone-Tapping case: Mumbai Police records statement of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 13, 2022, 4:42 PM IST

    BKC cyber police team reached senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader  Devendra Fadnavis's residence to record his statement in connection with a case of alleged illegal tapping of phones, an official confirms. 

    At the Minister's house in the Malabar hill area of south Mumbai, heavy security was deployed, where the team comprising Assistant Commissioner of Police Nitin Jadhav and two inspectors reached around noon, he said. 

    The Mumbai cyber police earlier issued a notice to Fadnavis, asking him to appear on Sunday before them in connection with the case. However, Fadnavis, on Saturday, stated that a senior police officer informed him that police would visit his residence to register his statement; there's no need for him to visit the police station. 

    Last month, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil alleged that IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, when she was the state intelligence chief, illegally tapped phones of several political leaders, including state Congress chief Nana Patole, former MLA Ashish Deshmukh, former MP Sanjay Kakade, also, Minister Bachchu Kadu, and others. 

    The police officer said regarding the notice issued to Fadnavis that questionnaires were earlier sent to the Minister in a sealed envelope in connection with the case, but he did not reply. Besides, notices were also issued to him twice, aiming his reply; however, he again failed to answer. Three letters were sent to Fadnavis, telling him that he needed to appear in court. He, on the other hand, failed to respond. 

    Last year, an unidentified person was charged under the Official Secrets Act at the BKC cyber police station for allegedly illegally tapping phones and leaking confidential documents. The State Intelligence Department filed the complaint (SID). But, before the FIR was registered, the then Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitarama Kunte had alleged in his inquiry report that IPS officer Rashmi Shukla had leaked the confidential details.

    Shukla is accused of illegally tapping the phones of political leaders and senior officials while she was chief of the SID. She became embroiled in controversy after Fadnavis cited a letter purportedly written by her to the then-Director General of Police in Maharashtra about alleged corruption in police transfers.

    The letter also contained information about intercepted phone calls, which sparked outrage among Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition leaders, who claimed Shukla had tapped phones without permission.

    Also Read: 'It's time for Mumbai now': Fadnavis on upcoming Mumbai Municipal polls

    Also Read: Goa Election Result 2022: 'BJP to form government in Goa', confirms Devendra Fadnavis

    Also Read: Goa Election 2022: Independents will help us form government, says BJP

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2022, 4:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayalam actor Dileep destroyed 12 WhatsApp chats murder conspiracy case Kerala Crime Branch

    Actor Dileep destroyed 12 WhatsApp chats in murder conspiracy case: Crime Branch

    Union Minister Narayan Rane's sons booked for linking Sharad Pawar to Dawood Ibrahim - ADT

    Union Minister Narayan Rane's sons booked for linking Sharad Pawar to Dawood Ibrahim

    Hotel in Kerala charges Rs 100 for 'Sambar'; locks up tourists when questioned

    Hotel in Kerala charges Rs 100 for 'Sambar'; locks up tourists when questioned

    Lowest in 40 years: Congress slams Modi govt over EPF rate cut - ADT

    'Lowest in 40 years': Congress slams Modi govt over EPF rate cut

    Here why Paytm founder was arrested by Delhi Police - ADT

    Here's why Paytm founder was arrested by Delhi Police

    Recent Stories

    Hrithik Roshan Rakesh Roshans Krrish 4 to go on floors from 2023 drb

    Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4 to go on floors from 2023

    Russia brings Ukraine war closer to NATO doorsteps; bombs base in Poland border

    Russia brings war closer to NATO doorsteps; bombs base in Poland border

    Tennis Indian Wells Naomi Osaka reduced to tears by heckler irks well-wishers snt

    Indian Wells: Naomi Osaka reduced to tears by heckler; irks well-wishers

    Bihar Board BSBE Intermediate 12th Result 2022: Here's how to check your result - ADT

    Bihar Board BSBE Intermediate 12th Result 2022: Here's how to check your result

    IND vs SL, Bengaluru Test: Bumrah takes first five-for at home; fans laud pacer

    IND vs SL, Bengaluru Test: Bumrah takes first five-for at home; fans laud pacer

    Recent Videos

    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon
    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    ITBP personnel snow Kabaddi 12500 feet himalayas

    Ever played Kabaddi in the snow at 12,500 feet? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Vukomanovic

    Video Icon