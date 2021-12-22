  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Government to probe Priyanka Gandhi's claim on children's Instagram hacking

    The Congress General Secretary had on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-ruled government was not just indulging in phone tapping, but also hacking her children's Instagram accounts.

    Government to probe Priyanka Gandhi's claim on children's Instagram hacking
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 11:27 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has taken cognizance of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's allegations that the central government hacked the Instagram accounts of her children. The government's advanced anti-cybercrime unit -- the Computer Emergency Response Team or CERT-In -- will investigate the claim, sources said.

    The Congress General Secretary had on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-ruled government was not just indulging in phone tapping, but also hacking her children's Instagram accounts. Priyanka made the allegations while responding to media queries regarding incidents of phone tapping and Enforcement Directorate-Information Technology raids. 

    Priyanka Gandhi has two children named Raihan Vadra (20) and Miraya Vadra (18). The children rarely make public appearances. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had also accused the government of tapping his phone and that of his party colleagues. Akhilesh alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listened to leaked phone conversations every evening. The Samajwadi Party leader's allegations came days after the Income Tax department official searched residences of party national secretary Rajiv Rai and three others who are seen as close to Akhilesh.

    Joining issue with Akhilesh, Priyanka sought to know if the government had nothing better to do than eavesdropping into others' phone conversations. The incident throws the spotlight back on the scandal that recently rocked the central government with regard to the alleged use of Israeli firm NSO Group's Pegasus spyware. The Opposition and certain media reports had alleged earlier this year that some political leaders, journalists and select individuals using the Pegasus spyware.  

    Priyanka's brother and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had back then sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a judicial probe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the alleged use of the spyware was tantamount to treason. 

    Also Read: Refusing to marry after having physical relations is not cheating: Bombay High Court

    Also Read: Kashmiris brace for harsh winter as 40-day Chillai Kalan phase begins

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2021, 11:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka government tables anti-religious conversion bill, here are key points-ycb

    Karnataka government tables anti-religious conversion bill, here are key points

    Smriti Irani's one single slap from mom cleans aura goes viral, leaves netizens in splits-dnm

    Smriti Irani’s ‘one single slap from mom cleans aura’ goes viral, leaves netizens in splits

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal promises unemployment allowance of Rs 3000/month, 24 hrs free electricity-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal promises unemployment allowance of Rs 3000/month, 24 hrs free electricity

    TMC MP Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for rest of session after throwing Rule Book-dnm

    TMC MP Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for rest of session after throwing Rule Book

    Indian crackdown on Pakistani propaganda; 20 Pak-operated YouTube channels, 2 websites shut down

    Indian crackdown on Pakistani propaganda; 20 Pak-operated YouTube channels, 2 websites shut down

    Recent Stories

    Is Priyanka Chopra getting divorced from Nick Jonas? Finally, actress replies to such questions RCB

    Is Priyanka Chopra getting divorced from Nick Jonas? Finally, actress replies to such questions

    Railway engineer chops up vintage steam engine for scrap in Bihar's Purnea

    Railway engineer chops up vintage steam engine for scrap in Bihar's Purnea

    Zee Sony merger approved Sony to own 50 dot 86 per cent stake Punit Goenka to remain CEO gcw

    Zee-Sony merger approved; Sony to own 50.86 per cent stake, Punit Goenka to remain CEO

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: Is Chris Silverwood the right man to guide England? Here's what the head coach feels-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Is Chris Silverwood the right man to guide England? Here's what the head coach feels

    football efl carabao cup arsenal vs sunderland who is charlie patino new wonderkid signed for 10000 pounds at the age of 11

    Who is Charlie Patino? Arsenal's new wonderkid who was signed for £10,000 at the age of 11

    Recent Videos

    10 easy-to-follow tips to avoid weight gain this holiday season christmas new year

    10 easy-to-follow tips to avoid weight gain this holiday season

    Video Icon
    Weight Loss tips Fruits that are just right for your journey diet nutrition

    Weight Loss Tips: Fruits that are just right for your journey

    Video Icon
    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters-ycb

    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallana-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallan

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospital Whitefield doctors demonstrate how to perform life-saving CPR-ycb

    Know how to perform CPR when somebody's having a cardiac arrest? Watch this

    Video Icon