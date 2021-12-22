Government to probe Priyanka Gandhi's claim on children's Instagram hacking

The Congress General Secretary had on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-ruled government was not just indulging in phone tapping, but also hacking her children's Instagram accounts.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has taken cognizance of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's allegations that the central government hacked the Instagram accounts of her children. The government's advanced anti-cybercrime unit -- the Computer Emergency Response Team or CERT-In -- will investigate the claim, sources said.

The Congress General Secretary had on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-ruled government was not just indulging in phone tapping, but also hacking her children's Instagram accounts. Priyanka made the allegations while responding to media queries regarding incidents of phone tapping and Enforcement Directorate-Information Technology raids.

Priyanka Gandhi has two children named Raihan Vadra (20) and Miraya Vadra (18). The children rarely make public appearances. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had also accused the government of tapping his phone and that of his party colleagues. Akhilesh alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listened to leaked phone conversations every evening. The Samajwadi Party leader's allegations came days after the Income Tax department official searched residences of party national secretary Rajiv Rai and three others who are seen as close to Akhilesh.

Joining issue with Akhilesh, Priyanka sought to know if the government had nothing better to do than eavesdropping into others' phone conversations. The incident throws the spotlight back on the scandal that recently rocked the central government with regard to the alleged use of Israeli firm NSO Group's Pegasus spyware. The Opposition and certain media reports had alleged earlier this year that some political leaders, journalists and select individuals using the Pegasus spyware.

Priyanka's brother and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had back then sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a judicial probe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the alleged use of the spyware was tantamount to treason.

