Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, set an all-time high record with 12.7 million tonnes in ship-to-ship transhipment operations. This achievement highlights the port's growing maritime capabilities and its key role in India's logistics.

The Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, has achieved an all-time high of 12.7 million tonnes (MT) in transhipment through ship-to-ship operations up to September 1, 2026, marking a significant milestone in its operational performance.

Sharing the achievement on X, DPA Kandla said the milestone reflects the port’s growing maritime capabilities, efficient operations and its crucial role in strengthening India’s logistics ecosystem and port-led growth. "Setting New Benchmarks at Sea! DPA Kandla has achieved an All-Time High of 12.7 Million Tonnes in Transhipment (Ship-to-Ship operations) up to 01.09.2026, marking yet another significant milestone in its operational journey. The achievement reflects DPA’s growing maritime capabilities, efficient operations and its pivotal role in strengthening India’s logistics & port-led growth," the port authority said.

A String of Record-Breaking Achievements

The latest achievement comes after DPA Kandla crossed the 70 million metric tonnes (MMT) cargo-handling mark for the financial year 2026-27 on August 22, 2026. According to official data, the port handled 70.03 MMT cargo, becoming the fastest among India's major ports to achieve the milestone. The feat was achieved 32 days ahead of the timeline recorded in the previous financial year, while registering a year-on-year growth of 23.02 per cent.

Earlier, on July 27, DPA Kandla created another record by achieving its highest-ever single-day cargo handling of 7,83,816 metric tonnes, surpassing its previous record of 7,78,570 metric tonnes achieved on June 17. The Offshore Oil Terminal at Vadinar also recorded a new 24-hour benchmark by handling 5,09,101 metric tonnes of liquid cargo, exceeding its previous record.

Congratulating stakeholders, DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh said the achievements reflect the dedication and teamwork of all stakeholders associated with the port. "This historic achievement reflects the unwavering dedication, teamwork, and operational excellence of Team DPA and all our stakeholders," Singh said.

India's Premier Port by Cargo Volume

Located in Gujarat's Kutch district near Gandhidham on the Gulf of Kutch, Deendayal Port, formerly known as Kandla Port, has emerged as one of India's busiest major ports by cargo volume. The port, which began operations in the post-independence period after the construction of the RCC Jetty in 1931, became India's first major port to handle 100 MMT of cargo in a single year in 2016. During the financial year 2025-26, Deendayal Port Authority achieved the milestone of handling over 150 MMT of cargo, further consolidating its position in India's maritime sector.