    'People who became Sanghis...': Congress taunts Assam CM over Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan's phone call

    Congress took a jibe at Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after he assured Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan that his government will ensure no untoward incident occurs during the screening of his upcoming movie 'Pathaan'.

    First Published Jan 22, 2023, 3:17 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing Pathaan row, Congress slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after he assured Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan that his government would ensure that no adverse incidents would happen during the screening of his latest film 'Pathaan,' on Sunday, January 22, 2023. 

    Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Pawan Khera wrote in Hindi and said that those who became 'Sanghi' to form government must become Congressmen to manage the government on 'Raj Dharma' (rulers' duty).

     

    Khera's remark came after the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma commented on the vandalism of Pathaan film posters by volunteers from a far-right organisation in Guwahati. Several Bajrang Dal members allegedly entered a cinema theatre in the Narengi district on Friday, vandalising property and burning down the 'Pathaan' posters.

    Assam CM Sarma said Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan contacted him around 2:00 am. CM Sarma tweeted, "Shri @iamsrk, a Bollywood star, contacted me this morning at 2 am. He expressed concern over an incident that occurred following a screening of his film in Guwahati. I assured him that it is the state government's responsibility to maintain law and order. We'll look into it and make sure nothing such happens again."

     

    When asked about Pathaan posters being burned in Guwahati theatres by Bajrang Dal protestors on Saturday, Assam CM Himanta Sarma said, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I'm not familiar with him or his film Pathaan." Additionally, he said that the people of the state should be concerned about Assamese rather than Hindi films.

    On Friday, Bajrang Dal members entered the city's Narengi theatre, where the film was scheduled to be screened. They vandalise property and burn down posters of 'Pathaan'. While vandalising, they raised slogans, 'Jai Shri Ram.' The right-wing group justified their violent protest by calling it an action in 'respect of dharma.'

